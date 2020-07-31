The stars are aligning for exes Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough! Though the pair ended their three-year romance in 2013, they managed to stay supportive of each other as they moved on. But now that they’re both single – the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, ended her nearly three-year marriage to athlete Brooks Laich in May, while Ryan called it quits for the third time with his on-off girlfriend of eight years, chef Shayna Taylor, earlier this summer – a source tells OK! They’re picking up where they left off. “Ryan and Julianne are back on and head-over-heels in love,” spills the source. “They’re keeping it under the radar for now, but word is they’ve been meeting up for cozy dates. And it’s moving pretty fast: Everyone’s buzzing that they may get hitched before the year’s out!”

The source claims there have even been whispers that Julianne and Ryan recently took a break from the chaos of L.A. to enjoy a steamy vacation in paradise. “They had a wonderful time all by themselves in the sunshine,” shares the source. “Ryan doted on Julianne from morning to night, even bringing her breakfast in bed. They spent much of the time snuggling, catching up on where they’re both at in life. They enjoyed picnics on the beach too, plus romantic moonlit strolls late at night.”

The relaxing trip was just what the pair needed – especially the busy American Idol host, 45, who cited exhaustion as the reason behind his recent health scare. “Julianne’s been a wonderful influence on Ryan, getting him to take it easy and focus on what matters in life instead of working himself into the ground needlessly,” explains the source. “He listens to her like nobody else – she makes him see sense.” So much so, in fact, that Ryan promised to slow down his career so they could make their rekindled relationship his first priority. “They’ve ironed out some other relationship rules that will keep them on super solid ground during the more trying times,” the source adds. “At the end of the day, they’ve both grown a lot these past few years and have now come full circle. They’re in this for keeps and couldn’t be happier.”