They say breaking up is hard to do, but for Kelly Clarkson it’s also turning out to be an expensive exercise.

The singer is now being sued by her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock’s, father Narvel Blackstock.

Variety reported on Tuesday, September 29, that Starstruck Management Group filed a claim against the “Miss Independent” singer, 38, alleging that she owes them $1.4 million in unpaid commissions in addition to the $1.9 million she already paid. The complaint asserts that Clarkson hasn’t paid the total commission for her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice this year.

The report claims that the Grammy winner began working with Narvel, 64, and his company in 2007, five years after her American Idol win. According to Variety, the suit against Clarkson argues that she breached her verbal contract with the management group, which was negotiated by her attorney and her business manager 13 years ago. Starstruck also claims that the “Since U Been Gone” songstress will owe at least $5.4 million to the firm by the end of 2020.

It comes on the back of Clarkson’s split from his son, Brandon, who Narvel actually introduce him to in 2006 when Brandon was still married to Melissa Ashworth. Clarkson and Blackstock later reconnected.

Fast-forward and they seemed to be on the path to a happy-ever-after-ending, with the duo tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tennessee in October 2013 and later welcomed daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4.

But Clarkson and the music manager called it quits after nearly seven years of marriage in July.

The singer said she was ‘blindsided by the divorce, revealing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, September 21, after a six-month hiatus: “As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change, also to my personal life. Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came, but what I’m dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts.”

Brandon responded to his estranged wife’s divorce filing in July, seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children. He also has two kids from his previous marriage.

Clarkson admitted that she took the split hard.

I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there are kids involved,” she said on September 11. “I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via [The Kelly Clarkson Show], and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

