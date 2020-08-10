Troubled couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrived back in Miami over the weekend after their ‘make or break’ getaway to the Dominican Republic.

While the children emerged from the plane looking none the wiser as to what was going on, Kanye seemed distracted, if not a little bit stressed. Dressed in brown chinos and a white hoodie, the rapper left the plane with dark sunglasses on and his hair dyed a shade of red.

Kardashian was seen leaving the plane with her children dressed in a long, somewhat see-thru dress.

KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS KUWTK AMID KANYE DRAMA

A source said that this isn’t the end of the vacation, as they will be flying west to Colorado. The sources also added that the couple is in a good place right now.

“They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado. Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier. Kanye is really enjoying his family time right now. Honestly, he’s in a great place and feeling creatively inspired,” the source said.

KIM KARDASHIAN ENLISTS PASTOR’S HELP TO SAVE MARRIAGE

The couple also flew out the pastor who married them. Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr is a close friend of West and wed them in 2014. He is also seen as West’s spiritual advisor.

“He’s been a constant in Kim and Kanye’s lives and he’s a friend of the family. Kim is hoping an intervention will help Kanye,” a source revealed.

Insiders revealed that it was West’s idea to go on the vacation together, and Kardashian is very keen on saving their marriage.

“Kanye suggested that they take a family trip together and Kim agreed. She wants to do everything she can to save her marriage. It’s all very complicated though. Kim wants him to get proper help, and Kanye still doesn’t want to. Kim is just taking things day by day right now,” the source said.