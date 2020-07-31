Kim Kardashian has flown back to her home in Los Angeles to continue filming on her reality show after a disastrous meeting with husband Kanye West in Wyoming.

A source told OK! that production on Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been completely halted so that Kim can figure out what is really going on with West.

DISTRESSED AND ALONE- KIM KARDASHIAN RETURNS TO L.A. WITHOUT KANYE AFTER EMOTIONAL TRIP TO WYOMING

“Filming on the new season started but was halted for a few days so Kim could visit her troubled husband. Surprisingly, her camera crews did NOT follow Kim on her private plan to be with Kanye,” the source said.

Through that revelation, it’s reasonable to assume that West’s mental breakdown and very weird Presidential campaign rally in North Carolina won’t even be mentioned on the reality show.

The source confirmed that the crew will film the show “and plan to continue as if the Kanye situation isn’t happening.”

A set insider revealed that people are under strict orders to not even mention West’s name.

“Kim, Khloe and Tristan spent the afternoon filming at a house in Malibu. The mood was very light and fun. You would not know there was anything going on with Kim by the look of things,” a source told OK!

Kim is trying to keep the attention on herself and her family for the new season. The plot for season 18 focuses on Kim’s expansion of her cosmetic line.