It’s all over now: Lake Bell and Scott Campbell, who have been married for seven years and share two kids, have both stated their union has come to an end.

The couple, however, seem to have a jointly positive attitude about the split, vowing to remain close and work together as co-parents.

The actress, 43, posted her thoughts to Instagram, writing, “After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children, Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family. With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days.”

Meanwhile, Campbell posted a similar sentiment, adding that he “couldn’t be more proud” of everything the couple has achieved together. “We find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we’ve always had into a new chapter,” he clarified.

“I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days,” he concluded, repeating some of Bell’s sentiment.

Bell and Campbell met on set of the series How to Make It in America last year when Campbell, a tattoo artist, appeared on the HBO show. They became engaged in 2012, marrying in June 2013. They are parents of daughter Nova, 5, and son Ozgood, 3.

Bell has been outspoken about the couple’s intense relationship. As she told the New York Post in 2017, Campbell had tattooed her name “huge” on his back just a mere nine days after they met.

“We had just had sexual intercourse, and I had not noticed because we were looking at each other in the eyeballs,” she explained. “He rolled over, then I noticed it and I was like, completely without words. I couldn’t speak in the moment…He was like, ‘I just got this’ — so casual!

“I remember looking at him and being like, ‘Who is this person who is so fearless in his resolve?’ He’s full on. I was so crazy about him from the moment I saw him — he’s just a magic person.”