Once renowned celeb pastor Carl Lentz is reportedly in “intense” therapy with his wife following his explosive affair, Page Six reported.

Even though he was unfaithful in his marriage, Lentz would “never leave” his wife, Laura Lentz, and it sounds like he is trying to atone for his sins.

“Carl’s taking time to work on his marriage, go through intense counseling with his wife, and spend time with his kids. He is committed to rebuilding trust and fixing his marriage,” a source told the outlet.

Lentz was fired from Hillsong East Coast last month for “moral failings” and quickly confessed that he had strayed from his wife.

His alleged lover, Ranin Karim, admitted that she thought he was single when they first met but found out who he was after she ran a background check. The 34-year-old told The Post that Lentz felt guilty throughout the affair and “kept saying that we didn’t plan this, that this is life and we fell into it.”

However, while he might have told his lover that his wife was “amazing,” the pair was “obsessed” with each other. Once the news about his mistress came out, Lentz told Karim that his “life is over” and that he is “usually the one who is helping couples who are cheating, and now I’m in their shoes.”

Karim says between the pandemic and a mid-life crisis, he felt like he needed to make a change. “He hadn’t been doing anything for so many months, he hadn’t been onstage, what else was going on in his life? He needed to do something that would excite him,” she said.

Earlier in the month, Lentz owned up to the cheating scandal on Instagram. “I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need,” he wrote.

Lentz was also seen behaving like a “womanizing manwhore” at a Super Bowl party earlier this year, despite the fact that his wife was reportedly at the same bash.

Lentz joined Hillsong at the New York location in 2010 when he launched their first U.S. church with Joel Houston. Lentz is best known for his close celebrity pals such as Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

In the meantime, Lentz has “no plans to open his own church,” an insider told Page Six. “Carl knows he put Hillsong in a bad spot, but he’s appreciative of all they did for him. He’s reaffirming his relationship with God.”