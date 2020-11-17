Disgraced Hillsong Church Pastor Carl Lentz has already had his share of shaming… but the hits just keep coming.

Eyewitnesses tell Page Six that Lentz, who was fired this month from the megachurch for “moral failures” (which included cheating on his wife, Laura), was seen earlier this year acting inappropriately at a private yacht party held post-Super Bowl for Jennifer Lopez.

One witness described him as behaving like a “womanizing manwhore” at the bash — and despite the fact that he is known for rubbing elbows right and left with A-listers such as Justin Bieber, he apparently was acting “celebrity-obsessed.”

WHO IS CARL LENTZ? LEARN ABOUT THE HILLSONG PASTOR & JUSTIN BIEBER’S FORMER PAL

Lentz reportedly attended the party with his pastor buddy Rich Wilkerson, Jr., whose behavior was just as questionable. According to the sources, both recorded video of the better-known party guests in attendance: “They were running around like inappropriate superfans.”

To add to that, the two were “partying their as*es off” and “acting really weird.” Although Wilkerson didn’t seem to have been too untoward, according to the witnesses, Lentz wasn’t holding back and allegedly had women sitting on his lap.

The pastor is best known for helping Bieber through a difficult time in his life, taking the pop star under his wing and letting him stay at his New Jersey home while he tried to overcome his addiction issues and relationship problems in 2017. The pop star and Lentz seemingly had a falling out and never made amends, TMZ reported in 2018.

Meanwhile, directly following his firing from the church earlier this month, Lentz took to Instagram to admit he’d been unfaithful in his marriage. He admitted that he “take[s] full responsibility for my actions” and will now have to “rebuild trust” with his wife and three children. In the meantime, Lentz is “taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need.”

“I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process,” he shared on social media. “I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that. But that opportunity I will not have. So to those people, I pray you can forgive me and that over time I can live a life where trust is earned again.”

A source with knowledge of the situation previously told OK! that Lentz’s increasingly erratic behavior and rumors of extramarital affairs had been a concern for some time.