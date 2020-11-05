Since making headlines with the abrupt firing of Hillsong church’s NYC pastor Carl Lentz — many people are wondering what exactly is Hillsong?

Although it may appear that the megachurch is a covenant for famous people — like Kabbalah or Scientology — with its ever growing list of high-profile names. Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are among just a few of the Hollywood elite who have been a part of the “new-age” church.

Hillsong’s theology is defined as “contemporary Pentecostal” and focuses on an individual relationship with Jesus through baptism.

The church was founded in the early ‘80s in New South Wales, Australia, by Brian and Bobbie Houston. The church has locations scattered throughout the world, such as, London, Paris, San Francisco, NYC, Moscow and more.

Lentz was a high-profile member of Hillsong and was often spotted rubbing elbows with A-listers such as Hailey Baldwin, Jay-Z, Drake and others before his abrupt firing for “moral failures.” Lentz was only 20-years-old when he met Brian Houston’s son, Joel, and came up with the idea to build the Hillsong NYC campus.

Now the Big Apple campus has about 6,000-strong followers, a crowd mostly comprised of peeps in their 20s and 30s.

Not a lot is known about Hillsong church — and with scandals ranging from sexual abuse allegations to alleged tax fraud, they probably want it to stay that way.

OK! takes a look at the scandals that have plagued Hillsong church over the years.