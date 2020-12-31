Is Jonathan Van Ness off the market?! Sure seems like it! The Queer Eye star sneakily announced that he got married this year in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other. I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long,” the 33-year-old began on Thursday, December 31.

“I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with. I had weekly zoom quizzes with folks I miss all the time @nicolacoughlan & co. I met new friends & learned from them in the most 2020 way possible .. virtually, but these new friends I can’t wait to hug irl,” he continued.

WATCH — ‘QUEER EYE’ STAR JONATHAN VAN NESS TALKS HIS ‘FULFILLING’ SEASON 3 JOURNEY

Of course, Van Ness gave a shout-out to his costars Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk, whom he “Facetimed [with] to celebrate our Host Emmy Nomination amongst other catch-ups.”

“Miss our @queereye community! Last but not least the last time I got to see my mom who I’m so so proud of all she’s done this year & can’t wait to see her again soon. I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy in these coming days 💗🏳️‍🌈,” he concluded.

Of course, users immediately took to the comments section to congratulate the television personality on his latest milestone. Tess Holliday wrote, “Omggg yay! This is the longest I’ve kept a secret. It almost killed me. Hahahaha I love you and I’m so happy for you!! You deserve it all.”

“I’m sorry … you just gonna slip ‘I got married’ in this wrap up?!” another person asked. “YOU’RE MARRIED?!!!? YAS Queen!!!! So happy for you!!!!” a second person exclaimed.

JONATHAN VAN NESS GETS EMOTIONAL WHILE DISCUSSING HIS LGBTQ HERO — ‘THERE’S SO MANY STORIES THAT DESERVE TO BE TOLD’

In the slew of photos, Van Ness is seen holding hands with a mystery man while they both sported white blazers. However, Van Ness didn’t reveal who his hubby is — but one person in the comments section may have revealed his identity. “Wonderful — congratulations to you and Mark x much needed great news,” Nancy Birtwhistle wrote.

Van Ness hasn’t spoken about having a significant other, but earlier this month, he revealed that he was over casual relationships. “I’d literally seen every single d**k over the age of 25, honey,” he told SELF magazine. “I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I was very busy in my 20s.”

When asked about his dating life now, he played coy and replied, “Private.”

10 REASONS WHY WE LOVE ‘QUEER EYE’ STAR JONATHAN VAN NESS

“It’s not that I will always be private about my relationships, but I just think that I need more time to kind of learn to date and be in a relationship as this public figure,” he explained. “Dating’s hard enough not as a public figure, and then when you add this into it, it’s like, ‘Well f**k me.’ It is a whole pile of complicated.”

Well, it seems like Van Ness found what he was looking for. Congrats to the happy couple!