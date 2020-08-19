On-again-off-again couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, have reportedly it quits for good this time.

Sources close to the two told TMZ that while they had been trying to make it work again since their initial break during the beginning of quarantine, this break is allegedly the definite end all be all. The 15 year age difference between the 21-year-old and New York native was said to have played a huge part in the growing friction between the two.

Back in April the KUWTK reality star and Lionel Riche’s daughter were seen biking on the beach before Disick entered rehab for a brief period. Sources disclosed that there were multiple signs that they were on the outs during that time.

WITH KHLOE KARDASHIAN FALLING SICK, THE FAMILY IS HAVING A COVID-19 SCARE

One week later, Disick checked out of rehab after reportedly going in for relapse with alcohol and cocaine abuse, DailyMail reported.

A source explained that the New York native was, “spiraling out of control and wanted to get help,” because “He wants to be the best dad possible.”

“Sofia and Kourtney [Kardashian] both encouraged him to get help,” added the source.

Richie was reportedly spotted hanging out with another man mid-May, just days after the father-of-three’s rehab stunt, setting off rumors that the couple were through.

Despite Richie’s actions, TMZ reported that it was actually 37-year-old Disick who called it off officially, stating that the two are no longer on speaking terms.

While the couple tried to make it work, the reality star made it very clear that his priority right now is his children, which he shares with his ex, Kardashian. The former couple, who remain extremely close, share three children- their sons’ Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

KYLIE JENNER STEPS OUT LOOKING SPORTY FOLLOWING HER ‘WAP’ MUSIC VIDEO CAMEO

An insider revealed on August 6 that “Scott and Sofia have simmered down a little and Scott has been making a big effort to refocus on himself and his family.”

“Their relationship has taken a bit of a backseat and it’s not either of their main priorities right now.”

Earlier this month, Disick and 41-year-old Kardashian took a trip with their family to Idaho, Colorado. He posted photos of him and his son Reign enjoying themselves on a boat with the caption: “Just a little reign and sunshine.”

Kardashian also posted stunning shots of herself enjoying their Colorado trip while seen in a metallic bathing suit on a boat and soaking up the sun in the wilderness.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.”

Sources revealed the Flip It Like Disick star does not see himself getting back with his younger girlfriend as he is looking for a quieter life where he can focus on his business ventures and spend time with the family.

While self-proclaimed Lord Disick seems to be prioritizing co-parenting and focusing on his kids, with the history between him and Richie, who knows what will happen next.