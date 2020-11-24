Is she crazy in love? It’s been reported that Solange Knowles is “happily booed up” again after a selfie of her and a mystery man emerged over the weekend, but the pair seem intensely private.

On Sunday, November 22, a fan account for Beyoncé‘s sister, 34, captioned a post: “solange & gio 🥰.” According to Page Six, the man in their all-smiles selfie is jazz composer Gio Escobar.

However, not much else is known about Escobar. When an Instagram user commented, “We need gio’s insta,” the fan account that shared the photo replied: “I’d give it to u but he blocked me.” Others pointed to a private account in the comments.

Still, a source close to the singer confirmed the couple’s status. “[He] is her boo. People know. It’s not a new thing, but it’s new for the public. It’s a big deal that she shared the photo because she’s so private,” the insider dished to Page Six. “She’s super happy and they’re a happy couple. They’re very cute together.”

Knowles has seen two marriages fall apart over the last two decades, so it makes sense that her latest affair (which comes only a year since breaking off from her second husband, Alan Ferguson) has been kept on the down low.

The “Cranes in the Sky” singer was married to music video director Ferguson for five years before calling it quits. The mother of one — who shares son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., 16, with her first ex-husband, Daniel Smith — announced her separation from Ferguson in November 2019 via Instagram. “11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life,” she wrote. “Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

Knowles added: “It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. But I’m leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power I know exist within God and the universes grace.”