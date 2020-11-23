Jealous much? Sofia Richie seems to have unfollowed the Hamlin sisters — Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Hamlin — and their mother, Lisa Rinna, after ex Scott Disick got together with Amelia, the Daily Mail reported.

The 22-year-old dated Disick for three years before they called it quits in August, and the father of three did not wait long before he moved on. Richie is reportedly feeling “betrayed” and cut out the family friends when Amelia started seeing Disick.

Disick and Hamlin have been speculated to be an item since October after they were spotted together at Kendall Jenner’s controversial Halloween party.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the 19-year-old shared snaps from a dinner date on social media earlier in the month. Disick posted a photo at a table at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, Calif., with multiple dishes on the table. “My love,” he captioned the post. For her part, Amelia shared a similar photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Family dinner.”

Disick and Richie were then seen packing on the PDA on a stroll in Malibu last week. Meanwhile, Richie unfollowed Disick and his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, on Instagram last month.

If it’s any consolation to Richie, Amelia’s family doesn’t seem too excited about her new relationship, either. “Lisa isn’t going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she’s still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase,” a source told The Sun. “But when she does speak about it she’ll keep her cool but really, she’s worried … That’s her youngest kid.”

“She really does like Scott but both her and Harry don’t want someone that age with so much baggage to be with their baby girl, especially given Amelia’s own mental health issues,” the insider added.

Another source told E! News that the Hamlin’s preferred Amelia’s ex Mercer Wiederhorn. “Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand.”

Before hooking up with Amelia, Disick was spotted with Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin.

Earlier this month, an insider told OK! that Richie has been “out every night with some really shady types” since the split, which her father, Lionel Richie, is not pleased about.

“Lionel’s not liking what he’s hearing about her partying and dating habits,” the source said. “Lionel thought breaking free from Scott would mean a calmer life, but it just seems like she’s going off the rails.”

Lionel even asked big sister and former wild child, Nicole Richie, to talk to some sense into Sofia, “but she’s had a hard time getting through.”

“Lionel knows he can’t lock Sofia up in her room — but he would if he could!” the insider added.

Richie is said to be in a new relationship with Matthew Morton, who founded Cha Cha Matcha, and has been spending most of her time with her new man and his crew.