Empire actress Taraji P. Henson and her fiancé, former football pro Kelvin Hayden, are officially no longer a couple.

The 50-year-old actress confirmed the news during an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show on Monday, October 19.

“It didn’t work out,” Henson said of her relationship with Hayden, 37. “I tried. I said, ‘Let’s do the therapy thing,’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.

“My happiness is not his responsibility, and his is not mine,” she continued. “We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So, when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work.”

Henson further explained: “You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself, but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either.”

She added a warning that she apparently intends to keep details private. “It’s nobody’s business what’s going on in my personal life,” she said. “All I’m saying is relationships take work. And it takes both sides to really be there. It’s selfless.”

Henson, who has suffered from depression and anxiety, is not giving lip service about understanding the ins and outs of therapy. She is known for being outspoken when it comes to mental health, and also testified in Congress about the urgent need for better mental health services earlier this year.

Henson and Hayden got engaged on Mother’s Day 2018, after quietly dating for two years prior to that. “I said yes y’all!!!,” she excitedly told fans on social media. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!” The pair were scheduled to get married on April 4, 2020, but postponed the date.