On the same day songstress Taylor Swift revealed that she’d be dropping an entire new album at midnight, she sent Swifties into overdrive with a picture of herself in a stunning — and very bridal-looking — off-white Zimmermann’s Charm Star Lace & Ruffle Trim Silk Dress.

Naturally, her die-hard fans took the Instagram post on Thursday, December 10, as a hint that Swift had made things official with longtime beau Joe Alwyn.

“CAN WE FINALLY ADMIT TAYLOR IS A MARRIED WOMAN?? shes literally in a wedding dress!!!” one excited fan tweeted. “This looks like a bridal photo to me, hmm tay tay?? is you married bestie?? #evermore @taylorswift13,” another user wrote. A third chimed in, “People, I think she got married. This is def a wedding dress and the album is called #evermorealbum.”

In the Instagram posts prior, the 30-year-old announced the debut of her ninth studio album, Evermore, the sister recording to her previous surprise release, Folklore, which she debuted in July. She also shared a sneak peek of her music video for “Willow,” a new tune off Evermore; both the “Evermore” and “Willow” music videos will be released on Friday at midnight.

After dropping so many bombshells, Swifties are anxiously awaiting some big news when it comes to her relationship with Alwyn. Swift and the 29-year-old actor sparked engagement rumors earlier this year, in January, after the singer was spotted with what appeared to be a large diamond ring on her wedding band finger.

As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds plan to reveal an engagement — which has been “unofficial” for the “longest time now” — to their loved ones any day now. Swift and Alwyn “can’t wait to toast with Taylor’s parents at her farm in Tennessee,” said an OK! source, and plan to tell “Joe’s family and friends the happy news in person,” when it’s safe to travel overseas.

Adding fuel to the fire when it comes to an engagement (or, OMG, a marriage!), the blonde beauty released a re-recording of “Love Story,” but changed the lyrics to the tune. In the original chorus, she sang, “It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes.'” But in the new chorus, Swift sings, “Baby just said, ‘Yes.'” Going even further, there seemed to be wedding bells in the background of the song.

However, after relationships with A-list stars like Harry Styles, John Mayer, Calvin Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston, Swift has vowed to share minimal details about Alwyn. In an interview with Sir Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone magazine, she explained, “The idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”