Do they belong together … forever?! Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, may be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later, OK! has learned.

An insider exclusively tells OK! the pair plan to reveal an engagement — which has been “unofficial” for the “longest time now” — to loved ones around the holidays.

The singer, 30, and the actor, 29, “can’t wait to toast with Taylor’s parents at her farm in Tennessee,” the source shares, adding that as soon as they’re able to travel overseas, they’ll go tell “Joe’s family and friends the happy news in person.”

TAYLOR SWIFT GUSHES ABOUT FINDING LOVE WITH JOE ALWYN IN ‘MISS AMERICANA’ DOCUMENTARY

Even though the two have been dating since 2017, “they’ve grown so close and seem like a married couple already,” the insider adds.

Adding fuel to the fire, the blonde beauty released a re-recording of “Love Story,” which was featured in a new Match.com ad, and she seemingly changed a lyric in the romantic bop.

In the original chorus, she sings, “You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess / It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes.’”

TAYLOR SWIFT DELIVERS SCATHING SPEECH ABOUT SCOOTER BRAUN ON THE EVE OF HER 30TH BIRTHDAY

But in the new version, the blonde beauty sings, “Baby just said, ‘Yes.’” Additionally, there seemed to be wedding bells in the background of the tune.

Of course, nothing got by Swifties, and they instantly took to social media about their theories. One person wrote, “Wait why aren’t we talking about the fact that Taylor said, ‘It’s a love story baby just SAID yes.’ I just saw a TikTok and I didn’t even notice until the girl pointed it out,” while another echoed, “OMG [the] original lyrics are baby just say yes, is our queen trying to tell us something?”

A third user added, “Me just noticing the wedding bells in the background.”

WAS TAYLOR SWIFT’S NEW MUSIC VIDEO A JAB AT KANYE WEST?

The pop star — who has previously dated Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas and more high-profile celebs — has kept mum about her relationship with Alwyn, which has helped their romance flourish.

“‘Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life,” Swift told Paul McCartney in an interview for Rolling Stone about the song, which is off her Folklore album. “I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.

“Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy,” she said. “That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?”

The “Cardigan” songstress recently revealed that she collaborated with the handsome hunk on her latest album, Folklore, which she made during quarantine. “William Bowery is Joe,” she said in her Disney+ documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, about his pseudonym. “Joe plays piano beautifully, and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things.”