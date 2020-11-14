Singer Taylor Swift got candid in her recent interview with Sir Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone magazine, where she touched on her ever-so-private relationship with Joe Alwyn.

The two have been dating since 2016, but because they make such rare public appearances together, fans are often left wondering whether Swift and her beau are even still together.

While she’s usually tight-lipped on matters concerning her love life, Swift told the publication that her relationship with the Harriet actor works for all sorts of reasons, adding that because of the constant attention surrounding their private affairs, they’re happy to have found some normality.

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker discussed the inspiration behind her song “Peace” from her eighth studio album, Folklore, which includes the lyric: “Give you my wild, give you my child.”

While talking to McCartney, she explained: “’Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.

“I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”

When the former Beatles singer-songwriter chimed in by asking whether Alwyn sympathizes with the struggle of finding a balance between fame and her desire to keep her personal life private, Swift insisted that they’ve both gotten to a stage where they’ve learned what not to do to refrain the press from finding another narrative to spin on their relationship.

Swift notes that if she’s not uploading photos of Alwyn on social media and rarely makes any mention of their relationship in public, she’s getting back a sense of normalcy because her romance no longer feels like “a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.”

“Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy,” she said.

Over the years, Swift has enjoyed public romances with a string of celebrities such as Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles, but Swift now realizes that by putting her past relationships in the limelight, things had always ended prematurely.

When she started seeing Alwyn, the 30-year-old decided to take a different approach and keep things as low-profile as possible, which is a decision that she certainly hasn’t regretted ever since.