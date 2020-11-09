Photo credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian

NET WORTH: $900 MILLION



With so many titles to her credit — Skims fashion designer, KKW Beauty mogul, criminal justice reform advocate, law student — it'd be easy to forget that Kardashian is first and foremost a television star who changed the reality TV landscape forever with the 2007 debut of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Her advice for those hoping to follow in her footsteps? "Start off by saying yes to everything. I felt like there was power in learning from everything and trying it all [in the beginning]," the 40-year-old said.



"Now, of course, | look back and ... wish I'd had the confidence to say no to things | didn't believe in. I'd love to teach that to my kids and my friends and my younger sisters. Just stay true to who you are in your career and stand up for what you believe in when negotiating."