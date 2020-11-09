trending in NEWS

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon are super successful in Hollywood. From their television shows — Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Little Fires Everywhere, respectively — to their clothing lines, these two ladies know to how to earn the big bucks in the entertainment industry.

LOVE TRIANGLES & MORE! WHAT WE CAN EXPECT FROM A SEASON 2 OF ‘EMILY IN PARIS’

Scroll through the gallery below to see what other ladies made the list of the wealthiest women on television. 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation