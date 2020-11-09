Congrats! The Voice alum Emily Ann Roberts has gotten married to none other than her high school sweetheart, Chris Sasser, PEOPLE reported.

The then 16-year-old met Sasser in Spanish class months before she left Tennessee and became a finalist on Season 9 of the singing competition in 2015. The 22-year-old has been dating him never since.

Sasser popped the question in October 2019 on Roberts’ 21st birthday, and the couple had their hearts set on an autumn wedding.

“The fall season has always been a favorite of ours, especially with growing up so close to the Smoky Mountains,” Roberts told PEOPLE. “We always make trips to the mountains to see the gorgeous colors of the leaves before they fall, so when we were picking our wedding date and colors, we knew we wanted to pull inspiration from the beautiful colors of fall in East Tennessee.”

KATY PERRY CONSIDERS HERSELF TO BE A ‘BRIDECHILLA’ AMID WEDDING PLANNING WITH FIANCÉ ORLANDO BLOOM

However, the lovebirds didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic cancel their wedding, rather, they made some adjustments to keep everyone safe and had an outdoor event. “We decided two weeks before to get married outside, which was never the original plan, but we knew it would be the best decision for everyone’s safety,” the country singer said.

The bride wore a stunning dress designed by Wtoo by Watters. “I tried on so many dresses that I loved, but the one I picked truly just felt like me,” the runner-up said. “I felt like a bride. It’s everything I wanted in one dress — fun, big, sweet and unique. The lace flower detail added a sweet country touch that I love.”

Her “something old” was her nana’s handkerchief, while she borrowed her sister Abigail’s wedding veil.

JUSTIN AND HAILEY BALDWIN CELEBRATE THEIR SECOND WEDDING ANNIVERSARY — SEE PICS!

“When we were picking our wedding party, we knew we wanted the people who have been through everything with us and will continue to be there for us through thick and thin,” she gushed.

Roberts walked down the aisle to a track called “Infinity,” which she wrote with Stephanie Chapman. “The song is really about my relationship with Chris and how forever just didn’t seem like a long enough time to love him,” she explained. “I asked our string quartet to learn it and it turned out absolutely perfect.”

The couple is also deeply religious and had their mothers share their favorite pieces of marriage scripture during the ceremony and took communion as their first act as a married couple. “We are very strong in our faith in Jesus and our relationship with Him,” she said.

CHRISTINA VS. GWEN: THE VOICE COACHES’ CRAZIEST OUTFITS EVER

“Finally MARRIED,” Roberts shared on Instagram on Sunday, November 8, with PEOPLE’s wedding photos. “And we couldn’t be more blessed.”

“YOU’RE MY WIFFFFEEEE,” her new husband commented.

Fans gushed over the blushing bride in the comments section. “Congrats to you both!!! How exciting!!!!” one said. “You are such a beautiful bride! I love your dress,” another wrote.