After rumors began circulating, Tiffany Haddish, known for her humor, confirms that her and Common are officially dating in a way only she can!

In an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride, the actress and comedian, 40, revealed she is, in fact, dating the Grammy-winning rapper, 48.

Haddish said “I’m in a relationship,” before confirming that Common was the lucky man.

She jokingly says “yeah, we’re twins now,” after the actress recently shaved her head.

“I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful,” she shared. “He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.'”

Haddish reveals that she had been self-isolating with Common early on during the pandemic and the pair attended a Black Lives Matter protest in June, has been very complementary of her shaved head.

Haddish and Common met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen both starring alongside Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss, but only “became friends” according to the actress. She goes on to say it “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.”

The Girls Trip actress admitted earlier in the year that she had met Common again on a virtual date on dating app Bumble, where their relationship blossomed.

At that time they were quarantining separately, but after their first date they quickly agreed to a second and then to ultimately quarantine together.

“And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f—ing,” she shared.

In regards to questions about their fame, Haddish revealed that Common is her first celebrity relationship. “This is my first time ever dating a celebrity. I f-ked one, but this is my first time dating one. Being in a relationship with one”.

Haddish goes on to praise her new relationship saying “this is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in — Knock on wood!”

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she said. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyway.”

She sweetly adds, “And I love it. I love him.”

In a little foreshadowing while at the Like A Boss film premiere Haddish spoke to PEOPLE Now saying that she was focusing on making time for love in 2020.

“You need to be a grown ass man, You need to be a full man — not living with your mama, unless she’s sick and you’re taking care of her. I want a real man that got his own business going, his own career going on. And not needing me for nothing but companionship, an ear to listen to, and a little bit of a good time.”

Proving the power of positive thinking!