Baby on board! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and boyfriend Brock Davies announced they are expecting baby No. 1 after Shay suffered a miscarried four months prior.

The 35-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday, October 28. “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!! 🌈👶🏻,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple holding up a Clear Blue pregnancy test. See the post here!

“We got pregnant so quickly,” Shay told PEOPLE. “It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn’t even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling.”

She continued, “I didn’t know that I would be able to get pregnant on my own so I’m just so excited that we were able to do this naturally and that everything looks good. I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom.”

Prior to the lovebirds’ activity-filled trip in Sedona, Ariz., the reality star decided to take a pregnancy test. She recalled “bawling [her] eyes out” upon seeing the positive result. “I had to know before I missed my period and we went on this trip.”

The excited mama explained, “We still had an amazing trip, but it just all happened so quickly, which is so exciting but also really scary after having a miscarriage.” The brunette beauty noted that “after going through the miscarriage and knowing those signs,” this time around, “it was comforting knowing, ‘Okay, you’re not spotting, you’re not cramping, you still feel pregnant, you’re still tired, your boobs still hurt.'”

The Bravo star opened up about the moment she knew she lost her first baby in June. “I woke up one day and there’s no other way to explain it, just that I didn’t feel pregnant anymore,” she recalled. “I told my mom that and her heart broke because before my sister, she too had a miscarriage and the same thing — she said she just felt not pregnant one day.”

Shay wanted other women to know — whether they are struggling with infertility or a pregnancy loss — there are so many different paths to motherhood. “I really have wanted to put that out there — that you’re not alone, I feel your pain and I would not wish this on my worst enemy.”

Shay and the Aussie native, 30 — who were first linked through “mutual friends” — celebrated their one year anniversary on September 30. Davies already has a daughter and son from a previous relationship. Shay isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star with a baby on the way.

Stassi Schroeder revealed in June that she and husband Beau Clark are expecting their first child together. Three months later, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright also announced they’re starting little families of their own. Kent is expecting the arrival of her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett, and Cartwright with husband Jax Taylor.