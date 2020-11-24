Rumor has it that Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares‘s relationship is on the rocks, the Daily Mail reported.

Efron recently began filming his new thriller, Gold, in Adelaide, Australia, and has been away from his girlfriend. As strict border restrictions were imposed on the city due to the coronavirus pandemic only days after Efron arrived to film, it looks like the couple will not be able to see each other for some time as the budding model lives in Byron Bay. Now that the city is deemed a coronavirus hot spot, filming has come to a halt, which leaves Efron with a lot of time on his hands.

His 25-year-old girlfriend was spotted looking down in the dumps when she was out and about on Monday, November 24, which added fuel to the fire that the pair called it quits.

WHO IS ZAC EFRON’S NEW FLAME VANESSA VALLADARES? 5 FAST FACTS

A source told Woman’s Day that “filming a local production is probably needed to support his visa, so there’s no backing out for Zac. He’ll be here in Adelaide for a while.” Perhaps that’s why Efron elected to go film the flick, rather than stay with his partner.

“He doesn’t mention his girlfriend much and seems keen to hang out with the locals,” the source added. “Zac’s a nice guy and a seasoned flirt. If I were Vanessa, I wouldn’t be thrilled about him being in another state.”

While Valladares looked glum in a pretty blue dress this week, Efron was recently out on the town. The 33-year-old was spotted at the Crybaby bar in Adelaide and a female fan even invited him to her 21st birthday party.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“We were sitting just near him and he walked past us to the booth next to us and as he walked past I looked up at him nervously and said hi,” a source gushed. “He stepped aside and said hi and asked how we were going and what our names were. He was so lovely and chilled. He just smiled at everyone.”

The breakup rumors come shortly after reports that the couple secretly got engaged. The Greatest Showman star reportedly gifted Valladares a custom ring on his birthday. “He gave it to her after the party — it was incredibly romantic. Neither of them are saying much about it, but there’s no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement,” a source said at the time.

RIPPED AND SHREDDED: ZAC EFRON’S 10 SEXIEST SNAPS

An insider previously dished to OK! that Efron is due back in L.A. to start filming a remake of Three Men and a Baby, “but won’t necessarily be allowed back into Oz because of travel restrictions, and Vanessa isn’t currently allowed to leave because of the clampdown on travel. The only way she could accompany Zac is if they got married.”

Although the couple met in June while Valladares was a waitress in a café the movie star frequented, the source explained in October that “Zac’s convinced he’s found Mrs. Right.”

“They just click, and after all the dating Zac’s done, he’s ready to settle down. I really think he’s at the point where he’d marry Vanessa tomorrow if she said yes,” the insider said.

Only time will tell what happens next.