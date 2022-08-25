Addison Rae Fans Rally Behind Her As New Rumors Surface About Dad Monty Lopez's Romantic Life

Addison Rae fans are worried about the influencer's wellbeing after a TikTok video of her father, Monty Lopez, and a blonde woman went viral.

On his public account, Lopez shared a clip of himself dancing with controversial internet personality Ava Louise. In the video, Lopez tagged rapper Yung Gravy and stated, "come get your girl" and included a hashtag with the word "fake." But Louise seemingly played into the internet frenzy that their shared moment created.