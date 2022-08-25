Addison Rae Fans Rally Behind Her As New Rumors Surface About Dad Monty Lopez's Romantic Life
Addison Rae fans are worried about the influencer's wellbeing after a TikTok video of her father, Monty Lopez, and a blonde woman went viral.
On his public account, Lopez shared a clip of himself dancing with controversial internet personality Ava Louise. In the video, Lopez tagged rapper Yung Gravy and stated, "come get your girl" and included a hashtag with the word "fake." But Louise seemingly played into the internet frenzy that their shared moment created.
TikTok user Iliana Dandrea screen-recorded Lopez's content and referred to Louise as Rae's new stepmom in her caption, which led to more speculation. Louise quickly addressed the claims, saying, "This is going to be the most awkward family Thanksgiving of my life."
She then shared in her caption, "I was not prepared to be a mother at only 24 but i will do my best for my new daughter i love you already @addisonrae."
As confusing as the online back and forth appears, there might be a reason as to why Lopez has an interest in Yung Gravy. The tension between the two seemingly comes from an interview where the rapper expressed romantic interest in his soon to be ex-wife, Sheri Easterling, though the interview was aired after Lopez infidelity scandal broke.
It's unclear if Lopez and Louise are in a real relationship, but Rae's fans are continuing to support her while negative news about her dad circulates. One fan commented, "I would be so embarrassed if this was my dad." Another wrote, "I literally cannot imagine my dad doing this to me. I feel so bad for Addison."
Louise has a questionable history online. She is best known for licking a toilet seat at the beginning of the pandemic and creating a baseless rumor about Kanye West and Jeffree Star, which the creator later admitted to fabricating for likes.
Fans expressed their worries in both Lopez and Louise's social media comments sections, but Rae is standing strong while her family is experiencing the drama.
As OK! previously reported, while rumors of Lopez's affair continue to spread like wildfire, the She's All That star took the time to be vulnerable with followers, sharing on Twitter last month, "I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express."