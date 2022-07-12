The Best Top-Rated Skin Care Products Are Up To 30 Percent Off During Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now
Save on skin care this summer, as Amazon Prime Day is offering top-rated skin care products for up to 30 percent off!
The secret to smooth skin is simple — you have to take care of it! Not only is a skin care routine key for keeping your face clean, but it also provides numerous benefits to your overall mental health.
While your favorite celebrities may be recommending expensive products as the heroes of skin care, for a limited time, you too can shop the most popular of products for an amazing price!
Korean beauty brands have taken over Prime Day cosmetic sales. Among the bestselling skin care companies, LANIEGE, AMOREPACIFIC, Innisfree and Sulwhasoo are all retailing for up to 30 percent of from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13 for Amazon Prime Day.
We can promise you will not want to miss this limited-time opportunity to secure renowned luxury skin care for a fraction of their normal price.
Want to save on skin care this summer? OK! helps you shop the best beauty sales happening on Amazon directly through our site below, or you can check out a full list of our skin care favorites by visiting our Amazon Storefront!
In addition, be sure to check out our TikTok unboxing haul of all the below skin care saviors!
Sulwhasoo
Sulwhasoo's Korean holistic skin care selections provide a unique experiences to facial cleansing — and the products smell amazing too!
Sulwhasoo's First Care Activating Serum is on sale retailing for $62.30 (regularly $89) at amazon.com.
LANEIGE
With Sydney Sweeney as the latest face of the luxury skincare brand, LANEIGE has endless products that continuously go viral on TikTok for their renowned results.
LANEIGE's Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer is on sale retailing for $28 (regularly $40) at amazon.com.
AMOREPACIFIC
Infused with Asian Botanicals, AMOREPACIFIC's luxury skin care products will have you feeling on top of the clouds.
AMOREPACIFIC's Vintage Single Extract Essence Face Serum Treatment is on sale retailing for $66.50 (regularly $95) at amazon.com.
AMOREPACIFIC's Treatment Enzyme Peel Cleansing Powder Exfoliating Face Cleanser is on sale retailing for $47.60 (regularly $68) at amazon.com.
Innisfree
Best-selling Korean Makeup Brand Innisfree offers a boosting collection of skin care selections that are so refreshing!
Innisfree's Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Serum is on sale retailing for $19.60 (regularly $28) at amazon.com.
Innisfree's Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Facial Moisturizers are on sale retailing for $17.50 (regularly $25) at amazon.com.