Amazon Prime Day: All The Iconic Y2K Movie Looks On Sale Today — Shop Now

Over the past few years, 13 Going On 30 has gone from a beloved nostalgic flick to the talk of social media. The subtopic on seemingly everyone’s lips? The colorful, cutout dress Jennifer Garner’s character, Jenna Rink, rocks during her first party after being transported into the body of her 30-year-old self, leading her fellow partygoers in dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Thanks to TikTok, the outfit has seemingly become one of the most recrated cinematic looks of the 2000s, with several celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Christa Allen, who played the younger version of Jenna Rink, donning the iconic dress.

Nearly two decades after the movie’s 2004 release, Garner said she still appreciates these homages. "It's impossible to even tell you how warm and fuzzy it makes me to see that Jenna Rink still has a life," she told People last November.

