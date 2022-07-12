OK Magazine
Amazon Prime Day: All The Iconic Y2K Movie Looks On Sale Today — Shop Now

Jul. 12 2022

It may be 2022, but that doesn’t mean we can't finally realize our dreams of rocking iconic outfits from classic Y2K movies — all with a little help from Amazon’s Prime Day sale. From Jennifer Garner’s 13 Going On 30 “Thriller” frock to a grown-up version *that* pink dress from My Date with the President’s Daughter, here are three totally 2000s looks on sale this Prime Day.

  • The “Thriller” Dress From 13 Going On 30
  • The Heart Zip-Up From Jennifer’s Body
  • The Pink Dress From My Date with the President’s Daughter

The “Thriller” Dress From 13 Going On 30

Over the past few years, 13 Going On 30 has gone from a beloved nostalgic flick to the talk of social media. The subtopic on seemingly everyone’s lips? The colorful, cutout dress Jennifer Garner’s character, Jenna Rink, rocks during her first party after being transported into the body of her 30-year-old self, leading her fellow partygoers in dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Thanks to TikTok, the outfit has seemingly become one of the most recrated cinematic looks of the 2000s, with several celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Christa Allen, who played the younger version of Jenna Rink, donning the iconic dress.

Nearly two decades after the movie’s 2004 release, Garner said she still appreciates these homages. "It's impossible to even tell you how warm and fuzzy it makes me to see that Jenna Rink still has a life," she told People last November.

Airsky’s Bodycon Sundress Y2K Mini Dress is on sale for $12.79 (usually $15.99) at amazon.com.

The Heart Zip-Up From Jennifer’s Body

The only thing more Y2K than a Juicy Couture hoodie? The cropped, heart-patterned sweatshirt that Megan Fox sported in 2009’s Jennifer’s Body. Beyond serving as the white whale of countless teen girls’ late aughts wardrobes, it seems this iconic piece was more than merely a fashion statement.

Back in 2021, the film’s assistant costume designer, Ellen Anderson, told BuzzFeed News that the cute girly number also served an important role in furthering the film’s plot — emphasizing how Fox’s character, Jennifer Check, is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“You've got a vicious killer hiding behind those soft and cuddly velour hearts,” Anderson explained.

MISSATIVER’s Velour Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt is on sale retailing for $15.19 (usually $18.99) at amazon.com.

The Pink Dress From My Date with the President’s Daughter

While technically My Date with the President’s Daughter premiered as a part of The Wonderful World Of Disney in 1998, the pink, crushed-velvet dress that the film’s eponymous character, Halle, wears throughout her wild night out is one for the ages, inspiring an entire decade of teen fashionistas.

We weren’t able to pin down an exact replica of this iconic dress, however FV RELAY’s Glitter Bandage Bodycon Wrap Dress is the 2022 answer to that beloved frock. Swapping crushed velvet for glitter and a bold, pink hue for a soft, rose gold shimmer, this dress adds a modern twist on the classic cinematic look, perfect for weddings, a night on the town or even a Presidential-themed date.

FV RELAY’s Glitter Bandage Bodycon Wrap Dress is on sale retailing for $18.39 (usually $25.99) on amazon.com.

