OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > Fall Fashion
OK LogoSHOPPING

Become The Most Stylish Student With These Back To School Outfit Ideas — Shop Now

back to school outfit ideas style shop feature
Source: Unsplash
By:

Aug. 22 2022, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Not knowing what to wear is so last year!

It's time to head back to school in style — and OK! is here to make sure of it.

A set of fashionable outfits will have you leaving stress at the door as you strut the halls feeling more confident than ever before. Plus, most styles can be easily interchanged to double the amount of head-to-toe creations in your closet!

Keep scrolling to shop OK!'s five key back to school outfits for a stylish school year.

DOPAMINE DRESS YOUR WAY THROUGH FALL WITH THESE BRIGHT COLORED CLOTHING STYLES — SHOP NOW

Article continues below advertisement

Denim Designs

A pair of straight leg jeans is always the way to go when deciding where to start your back to school style journey.

back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Abercrombie

Abercrombie's Long-Sleeve Slim Zip Polo Top is on sale retailing for $42 (regularly $70) at abercrombie.com.

Article continues below advertisement
back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Abercrombie

Abercrombie's Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean is on sale retailing for $62.30 (regularly $89) at abercrombie.com.

back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Steve Madden

Steve Madden's Catcher Sneakers retail for $74.95 at stevemadden.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Stylish Sweat Sets

It's okay to have a lazy day... but at least do so in style!

STEP BACK INTO THE HALLS IN THE MOST STYLISH BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOES — SHOP NOW

back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Solid Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt & Sweatpants Set retails for $24 at shein.com.

Article continues below advertisement
back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG's Koola Mini II Boots retail for $84.95 at amazon.com.

back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Amazon

LANE WOODS' Gold Chain Necklace and Bracelet Set retails for $15.95 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Business Babe

Class presentation? Just want to look nice?

Give off Hailey Bieber vibes in a celebrity-approved street style ensemble.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE VIRAL TIKTOK STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE TREND — SHOP NOW

back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: H&M

H&M's Oversized Blazer retails for $79.99 at hm.com.

Article continues below advertisement
back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Lulus

Lulus' So Get This Wide Leg Trouser Pants retail for $56 at lulus.com.

back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Puma

Puma's Slipstream Sneakers retail for $65 at puma.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Oversized Tee & Biker Short Duo

Keep things casual in a pairing that will have you feeling cute and comfy all day long!

back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Amazon

Soly Hux's Oversized Graphic Tee retails for $19.99 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement
back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Boohoo

Boohoo's Seamless Rib Cycling Short is on sale retailing for $10 (regularly $25) at boohoo.com.

back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Amazon

Nike's Court Vision Mid Sneaker retails for $98.65 at amazon.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Athleisure Always

Can't go wrong when wearing classic athleisure attire!

back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Halara

Halara's Ribbed Knit Cropped T-Shirt retails for $32.95 at thehalara.com.

Article continues below advertisement
back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Halara

Halara's Crossover High Waisted Super Flare Leggings are on sale retailing for $34.95 (regularly $54.95) at thehalara.com.

back to school outfit ideas style shop
Source: Converse

Converse's Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas Sneakers retail for $75 at converse.com.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.