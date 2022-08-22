Become The Most Stylish Student With These Back To School Outfit Ideas — Shop Now
Not knowing what to wear is so last year!
It's time to head back to school in style — and OK! is here to make sure of it.
A set of fashionable outfits will have you leaving stress at the door as you strut the halls feeling more confident than ever before. Plus, most styles can be easily interchanged to double the amount of head-to-toe creations in your closet!
Keep scrolling to shop OK!'s five key back to school outfits for a stylish school year.
Denim Designs
A pair of straight leg jeans is always the way to go when deciding where to start your back to school style journey.
Abercrombie's Long-Sleeve Slim Zip Polo Top is on sale retailing for $42 (regularly $70) at abercrombie.com.
Abercrombie's Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean is on sale retailing for $62.30 (regularly $89) at abercrombie.com.
Stylish Sweat Sets
It's okay to have a lazy day... but at least do so in style!
Business Babe
Class presentation? Just want to look nice?
Give off Hailey Bieber vibes in a celebrity-approved street style ensemble.
Oversized Tee & Biker Short Duo
Keep things casual in a pairing that will have you feeling cute and comfy all day long!
Athleisure Always
Can't go wrong when wearing classic athleisure attire!
Halara's Crossover High Waisted Super Flare Leggings are on sale retailing for $34.95 (regularly $54.95) at thehalara.com.