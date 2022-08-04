Back To School Skin Care Essentials Our Editors Use Daily — Shop Now

Back to school can mean back to stress for some of us.

Before we might even have time to process it, we will be handing in our beach towels for textbooks and our bathing suits for more school-appropriate attire.

As we transition into the school year, life can become a bit overwhelming, with little to no time left in the day to take care of ourselves.

Anxiety and worries soon begin to build up, due to the immense pressure to try to feel as prepared as possible.

These stress factors quickly build up — and soon summer break turns into break-outs all over your face.

And, suddenly heading back into the halls seems more brutal than ever before.

If you find yourself falling victim to back-to-school blues, there is no need to fear! Lucky for you, OK! is here to help make sure your transition goes as smooth as possible.

Whether it is having a pimple patch on hand to make that zit disappear overnight, putting on relieving eye patches to help make waking up a little more enjoyable or simply using a face wash that actually helps your skin feel clean, we are here to help by providing you with the best skin care recommendations around!

Too busy to stay on top of your skin care routine? OK! helps you star the school year off right by shopping the best smoothing and nourishing skin care essentials below!