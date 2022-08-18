OK Magazine
Step Back Into The Halls In The Most Stylish Back To School Shoes — Shop Now

Aug. 18 2022

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

As August breezes on by, we can slowly start to feel the crisp air of autumn. As September nears, so does the end of summer, which means back to school will be here before you know it.

Labor Day will soon mark the unofficial 'last weekend of summer', it is time we start preparing our wardrobe with school appropriate styles.

There is definitely no better way to head back to the halls than stepping into school with a fresh and stylish new pair of sneakers!

Casual footwear is key to successful back to school fashion. Not only are a pair of cute kicks the easiest addition to any outfit, but they are so comfortable as you walk on through your day.

Plus, beside certain styles trending more than others from time to time, a basic sneaker is a purely timeless fashion staple.

For a shoe that will take you through every day of the week, OK! recommends sticking to neutral or hinted amounts of color. This way your footwear can match any 'fit you wear!

Want to start your school year with a fresh pair of shoes? OK! helps you shop the best sneakers for back to school 2022 directly through our site below!

shoes back to school trends nike shop
Source: Amazon

New Balance's 608 V5 Cross Trainer Sneakers are on sale retailing for $63.99 (regularly $74.99) at amazon.com.

shoes back to school trends nike shop
Source: Famous Footwear

Puma's Karmen Rebelle Court Shoe is on sale retailing for $74.99 at famousfootwear.com.

shoes back to school trends nike shop
Source: Converse

Converse's Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Leather Shoes retail for $80 at converse.com.

shoes back to school trends nike shop
Source: Marshalls

Superga's Canvas Lace Up Sneakers retail for $29.99 at marshalls.com.

shoes back to school trends nike shop
Source: TJ Maxx

Vionic's Austyn Bungee Lace Up Sneakers retail for $59.99 at tjmaxx.tjx.com.

shoes back to school trends nike shop
Source: DSW

Adidas' Grand Court 2.0 Sneakers are on sale retailing for $64.99 (regularly $69.99) at dsw.com.

shoes back to school trends nike shop
Source: Famous Footwear

Nike's Court Vision Low Sneakers retail for $74.99 at famousfootwear.com.

shoes back to school trends nike shop
Source: TJ Maxx

Naturalizer's Comfort Faux Fur Lined Lace Up Sneakers retail for $29.99 at tjmaxx.tjx.com.

shoes back to school trends nike shop
Source: Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal's High Top Faux Leather Sneakers are on sale retailing for $33 (regularly $66) at nastygal.com.

shoes back to school trends nike shop
Source: TJ Maxx

Geox's Leather Studded Wedge Sneakers retail for $44.99 at tjmaxx.tjx.com.

