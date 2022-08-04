Back To School Accessories You'll Want In Your Backpack — Shop Now From Amazon

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Does anyone else thing August just feels like a very long Sunday?

As we dive deeper into summer, we promise there is no need to dread heading back to the books!

Make your school year fun by kicking it off with a fresh start. Having a clear mind as you begin a new grade is essential when attempting to set yourself up for success.

One beneficial way to fulfill an optimistic start after the summer is by ensuring you have all the essential school supplies you may need!

Of course, the number one necessities for the school year begins with a backpack, but what about all the stuff that goes inside of it?

The perfect planner, matching pens and pencils, a nice notebook and a new water bottle are all stylish supplies that will help you step into the halls on the right foot (if you know what we mean).

Not sure where to start your school year shopping? Keep scrolling to checkout OK!'s go-to back-to-school backpack accessories and essentials you can shop directly through our site below!

