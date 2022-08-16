OK Magazine
How To Design Your Very Own Barbie Dream Room — Shop Now From Amazon

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop feature
Source: Unsplash; Amazon
By:

Aug. 16 2022, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Turn the Barbie Dreamhouse you always wished for into a reality with an all-pink room renovation.

As the 'Barbiecore' trend continues its popularity in the world of fashion, carry the aesthetic on over into your bedroom to create the personalized sleeping space of your dreams.

Whether heading off to college and need some dorm decor inspiration, or simply want to spruce up your current living situation, there are so many adorable essentials that will make your room shine.

So, come on Barbie, let's go decorate!

Keep scrolling to shop all-pink room essentials you can shop directly through our site below from Amazon.

Bedding

Sleep soundly beneath cozy and cute Barbie-esque bedding.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

Bedsure's Queen Duvet Cover Set is on sale retailing for $29.99 (regularly $35.99) at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

Bedsure's Pink Queen Comforter Set retails for $74.99 at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

Bedsure's Fleece Queen Blanket is on sale for $29.99 (regularly $48.28) at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

Bedsure's 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase retails for $32.99 at amazon.com.

Decor

Elevate your favorite aesthetic with desirable decor you won't regret buying.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

B FSOBEIIALEO's Storage Ottoman Cube retails for $45.99 at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

Isaac Jacobs' Decorative Sparkling Jewel Picture Frame retails for $14.99 at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

SMUG's Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Desk Chair is on sale retailing for $69.99 (regularly $76.99) at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

Anyoifax's Shower Caddy Plastic Storage Basket is on sale retailing for $3.49 (regularly $15.99) at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

PAPERAGE's Lined Journal Notebook retails for $11.95 at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

Baffect's Small Trash Can retails for $23.97 at amazon.com.

Tech & Appliances

Let decor and fashion unite with stylish pink appliances and tech gear.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

LORELEI's X8 Over-Ear Wired Headphones retail for $19.99 at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

SOWO's Portable Bluetooth Speaker is on sale retailing for $39.99 (regularly $69.99) at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

Logitech's Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse is on sale retailing for $20.77 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

DASH's Mini Waffle Maker retails for $12.99 at amazon.com.

barbie pink bed room decor amazon essentials shop
Source: Amazon

FRIGIDAIRE's Retro Mini Portable Personal Fridge is on sale retailing for $47.98 (regularly $59.99) at amazon.com.

