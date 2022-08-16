How To Design Your Very Own Barbie Dream Room — Shop Now From Amazon
Turn the Barbie Dreamhouse you always wished for into a reality with an all-pink room renovation.
As the 'Barbiecore' trend continues its popularity in the world of fashion, carry the aesthetic on over into your bedroom to create the personalized sleeping space of your dreams.
Whether heading off to college and need some dorm decor inspiration, or simply want to spruce up your current living situation, there are so many adorable essentials that will make your room shine.
So, come on Barbie, let's go decorate!
Keep scrolling to shop all-pink room essentials you can shop directly through our site below from Amazon.
Bedding
Sleep soundly beneath cozy and cute Barbie-esque bedding.
Decor
Elevate your favorite aesthetic with desirable decor you won't regret buying.
SMUG's Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Desk Chair is on sale retailing for $69.99 (regularly $76.99) at amazon.com.
Anyoifax's Shower Caddy Plastic Storage Basket is on sale retailing for $3.49 (regularly $15.99) at amazon.com.
Tech & Appliances
Logitech's Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse is on sale retailing for $20.77 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com.
FRIGIDAIRE's Retro Mini Portable Personal Fridge is on sale retailing for $47.98 (regularly $59.99) at amazon.com.