How To Design Your Very Own Barbie Dream Room — Shop Now From Amazon

Turn the Barbie Dreamhouse you always wished for into a reality with an all-pink room renovation.

As the 'Barbiecore' trend continues its popularity in the world of fashion, carry the aesthetic on over into your bedroom to create the personalized sleeping space of your dreams.

Whether heading off to college and need some dorm decor inspiration, or simply want to spruce up your current living situation, there are so many adorable essentials that will make your room shine.

So, come on Barbie, let's go decorate!

