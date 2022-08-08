Feel Refreshed As You Head Back To School By Sleeping Soundly In Smooth & Soft Pajamas — Shop Now

Heading back to school calls for early-morning alarms, a busier schedule — and a whole lot of yawning.

A more limited sleep pattern plays a big part in the stress and sorrow associated with getting back into a normal routine after summer.

Instead of waking up and relaxing under the sun, students will sometimes begin their day before it even has a chance to rise.

To make your mornings a bit more bearable, it is essential to have a peaceful night time routine. While many recommendations for a solid sleep pattern begin with soothing skin care products and disconnecting from technology, OK! has discovered a different nightly necessity: pajamas.

While both fun and fashionable, pjs are more beneficial than you may think. Not only do they kick start bed time, but they help you slip under your sheets feeling cozy and calm.

Putting on a pair of pajamas helps transition your body into a restful state of mine — allowing falling asleep to happen easier after a stressful day.

Plus, don't you want to go to sleep in style?