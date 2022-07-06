Nicki Minaj Seemingly Slights Kanye West After Pulling 'Monster' From Set List: 'We Don't F**k With Clowns'
Of Monsters and Clowns!
Musician Nicki Minaj seemingly slighted former collaborator Kanye West during a concert in New Orleans, LA on Friday, July 1, cutting off West’s song “Monster” before she could perform her verse.
"I’m ‘Monster’-ed out," the “We Go Up” singer said after stopping the track, which appeared on West’s 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. "And we don’t f**k with clowns,” she continued, seemingly referencing the rapper before deflecting with “a shout-out to New Orleans.”
Though it’s unclear what exactly prompted Minaj’s comments, the public snub came shortly after West appeared on musician Cardi B’s latest single, “Hot S**t,” which also features artist Lil Durk.
As fans may remember, Minaj and Cardi B have had their fair share of public disagreements over the years. While some date their feud back to an Instagram comment the “Anaconda” artist allegedly liked criticizing the musician back in 2017, others cite a reportedly snide remark Cardi B made about Minaj appearing on a Migos song as the catalyst for their beef.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER VS. KIM CATTRALL, CHELSEA HANDLER VS. ANGELINA JOLIE & MORE FAMOUS CELEBRITY FEUDS
Yet as Page Six noted, it seems Cardi B may not be the only point of contention between Minaj and West. Earlier this year, the “Super Bass” songstress spoke candidly about a few instances in which she didn’t see eye to eye with the artist, which included the creative direction of their scrapped song, “New Body.”
Originally set to appear on West’s unreleased album Yahndi, the pair allegedly tried to rework the tune to appear on his 2019 album, Jesus is King, though it was leaked earlier that year.
“The public adored ‘New Body,’” Minaj said of the song in a February 2022 interview with Hot 106. “Like, ‘New Body’ was the biggest hit record that never came out.”
But even with this public approval, the pair seemingly had different visions for the song, with West allegedly wanting Minaj to rewrite her verse to tie in with the album’s religious themes.
ANDY COHEN REVEALS NICKI MINAJ FOLLOWED 'ALL COVID PROTOCOLS' TO HOST 'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC' REUNION DESPITE PRIOR VACCINE SCANDAL
“So what I thought was interesting was that Kanye made me write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over in order to fit into where he was creatively and spiritually in his life,” she recalled. “Only then do I go on the internet a few months later to see him on Drink Champs, rolling a blunt and smoking or whatever he was doing.”
Minaj later chalked up the song’s demise to poor timing.
“I missed it by a year, I guess,” she added. “Had ‘New Body’ been out when he was not in his gospel era, then it would’ve seen the light of day. But, it didn’t, so it wasn’t meant to be. Everybody knows that was the hit that got away.”