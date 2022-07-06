Nicki Minaj Seemingly Slights Kanye West After Pulling 'Monster' From Set List: 'We Don't F**k With Clowns'

“So what I thought was interesting was that Kanye made me write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over in order to fit into where he was creatively and spiritually in his life,” she recalled. “Only then do I go on the internet a few months later to see him on Drink Champs, rolling a blunt and smoking or whatever he was doing.”

Minaj later chalked up the song’s demise to poor timing.

“I missed it by a year, I guess,” she added. “Had ‘New Body’ been out when he was not in his gospel era, then it would’ve seen the light of day. But, it didn’t, so it wasn’t meant to be. Everybody knows that was the hit that got away.”