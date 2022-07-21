These Makeup Products Help Complete Hailey Bieber's Favorite 'Glazed-Donut' Skincare & Nail Trend — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Another day, another trend Hailey Bieber has us obsessed with.

The model and now founder of quality skincare line Rhode Skin has made her mark in the beauty world — coining the term "glazed donut" when it comes to describing what she strives for when it comes to her skin.

In addition to skincare products, the brunette bombshell has moved this aesthetic over to manicures, always having a pearly white glazed glow polished on her nails.

In honor of the beauty queen, the glaze-inspired trend has us all wondering how we can take this glow to the next level... and may even have us craving a donut.

