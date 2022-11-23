OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Score Big With The Best Online Savings This Cyber Monday — Shop Now

cyber monday pp
By:

Nov. 23 2022, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Believe it or not, Cyber Monday is right around the corner.

After we stuff our face with Thanksgiving delight and head to the mall to score amazing Black Friday deals, your favorite online retailers will be preparing to close out the weekend with show-stopping sales!

Want to check things off your wishlist or complete holiday shopping for all of your loved ones? OK! helps you shop the best Cyber Monday deals below!

Best Cyber Monday Fashion Sales

fashion cyber monday
Source: Good American

Revamp your wardrobe for a fraction of the price or spruce up your loved ones style with a desirable design.

Alo Yoga: Up to 70 Percent Off Sitewide

From now until Tuesday, November 29, Alo Yoga's newest styles will retail for up to 30 percent off with sale items listed as low as 70 percent of the original price!

Plus, over 700 new styles have been added so make sure you snatch this season's newest trends before it's too late!

Good American: Up To 30 Percent Off Sitewide

Now through Monday, November 28, Khloé Kardashian's all-inclusive brand, Good American, is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide!

Cupshe: Up To 85 Percent Off Sitewide

From now until Monday, November 28, Cupshe is offering up to 85 percent off sitewide. Starting Monday, the sale will increase to an incredible 90 percent off select styles sitewide plus an additional $10 off on orders $59+, $15 off on orders $79+ and $25 off on orders over $149 through Saturday, December 3.

Nordstrom: Up To 60 Percent Off Sitewide

Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off now through Tuesday, November 29.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Up To 30 Percent Off Sitewide

Now through Monday, November 28, Abercrombie is offering up to 30 percent off "everything!"

Best Cyber Monday Electronic Sales

tech
Source: Unsplash

Ditch your old gadgets and allow a new and improved device to take its place.

Walmart: $100s Worth Of Savings

Walmart has listed TVs, laptops, watches and other tech gear at shocking prices now through the holiday season!

Target: Up To 55 Percent Off

Target is offering up to $150 on Apple products and up to 44% off other electronics now through Cyber Monday.

Amazon: Up To 50 Percent Off

Amazon has already listed must-have deals on TVs, home audio, devices and more.

Verizon: Save $100s On New Phones & Accessories

Verizon is offering endless deals on 5G phones, high-quality speakers, Xbox accessories and more this holiday season.

Shark: Up To 47 Percent Off Sitewide

Save up to 47 percent off of vacuums, cleaning gadgets and more now through Monday, November 28.

Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales

ulta
Source: Sephora

Freshen up and restock your makeup drawer with incredible savings on skincare, cosmetics and more.

Sephora: 25 Percent Off New Brands Every Day

Free gifts and tons of savings on this season's most sought-after products are available right now at Sephora!

Ulta: Up to 50% Off Sitewide

Starting Sunday, November 27, at 6 p.m. EST to Wednesday, November 29, Ulta is offering up to 50 percent off the best beauty gifts for your loved ones — or for yourself!

Amazon: Over 50 Percent Off All Beauty Products

Amazon has already listed discounted prices on must-have hair appliances, products and more.

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty is offering 25 percent off of every purchase now through Monday, November 28.

Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte is offering up to 30% off the most celeb-loved cosmetics!

Best Cyber Monday Home Sales

cyber monday home
Source: Ruggable

Add to your bedroom aesthetic or finally buy the finishing touches your living room needs without breaking the bank.

Amazon: Over 50 Percent Off Home Decor & Furniture

Amazon allows you to shop the most aesthetic home decor and furniture at a fraction of the price all season long.

Ruggable: 25 Percent Off Purchase

Now through Wednesday, November 30, Ruggable is offering 25 percent off your purchase with the code BF22.

Home Depot: Up To 50 Percent Off Sitewide

On Monday, November 28, Home Depot is offering up to 50 percent off on select power tools, outdoor power tools and accessories.

But wait... there's more! The one-stop shop is extending its deals with an added 45 percent off select home furniture on Tuesday, November 29, and up to 40 percent off select vacuums and appliances on Wednesday, November 30.

Anthropologie: Up To 30 Percent Off Home & Furniture

Anthropologie is offering up to 30 percent off on their lavish high-end designs, plus an additional 40 percent off sale items!

Target: Up To 30 Percent Off All Bedding

Target has already listed all bedding at discounted prices up to 30 percent off.

