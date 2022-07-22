Emily Ratajkowski Seen Out In Sexy Strapless Green Dress Amid Split With Alleged Cheating Husband — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski was seen strolling through New York City on Thursday, July 14, following an alleged split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

OK! recently reported the celeb's heartbreaking news: Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on the American model.

The brunette bombshell seems to be holding herself together, as Ratajkowski was spotted on a blissful walk with her one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with the Uncut Gems producer.

