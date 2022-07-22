Emily Ratajkowski Seen Out In Sexy Strapless Green Dress Amid Split With Alleged Cheating Husband — Shop Now
Emily Ratajkowski was seen strolling through New York City on Thursday, July 14, following an alleged split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
OK! recently reported the celeb's heartbreaking news: Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on the American model.
The brunette bombshell seems to be holding herself together, as Ratajkowski was spotted on a blissful walk with her one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with the Uncut Gems producer.
“The decision to leave a marriage at any time is difficult — but equally, when you went through what she did, it was a relatively easy decision to make,” a source close to Ratajkowski exclusively told OK!.
“She is a strong and fierce woman. She could not uncover the level of betrayal she did and allow a fractured marriage to continue," the insider continued.
The My Body author wore a stunning summer look — rocking a chic strapless green dress from Princess Polly's Misha Set, retailing for $85. The fashionable 'fit was accessorized with The Row Half Moon Small Leather Shoulder Bag, retailing for $1,290, Versace by Fendi V1 Fendace Sunglasses and Vans Old Skool Lite Sneakers. Adorable baby Sylvester slept peacefully as his hot momma pushed him in a Doona Infant Convertible Car Seat Stroller, retailing for $550.
Em Rata was among three other top models rocking the avocado shade this week, as both Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid hit Instagram this week with stunning selfies in the gorgeous green color.
The green streak continues as Bieber struck a pretty pose as she looked stunning in a Versace Medusa Corset Satin Dress, retailing for $9,425, while attending a wedding last weekend.
Joining the fashionable trio was Hadid, who stepped out in the stylish summer shade to the Vogue x Self-Portrait summer party in London on Wednesday, July 20. The stunning supermodel wore a long sleeve rhinestone-embellished tight maxi dress as the centerpiece of her monochromatic green ensemble.
As more and more celebs strut through the streets in avocado attire, the gorgeous green shade might soon have hot pink beat as the color of the summer.
Obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid's recent fashion 'fits in green-colored couture? OK! helps you shop Em Rata's exact dress, as well as other selections of the celebrity-favorite stylish shade directly through our site below!