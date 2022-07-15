OK Magazine
Thinking Pink: How To Rock 2022's Hottest Hue From 'Barbiecore' To Valentino — Shop Now

Jul. 15 2022, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Thinking pink!

It seems the pink shades that have dominated fashion all year long are officially more than just a passing fad. Named “the color trend to rule 2022” by Harper’s Bazaar back in March, the outlet cited the spring/summer 2022 runways — particularly Valentino’s all-pink show — as the catalyst for hue’s popularity.

THINK PINK: HOW BOLD FUCHSIA BECAME 2022'S HOTTEST COLOR — SHOP NOW

But in the months since, it seems our passion for pink — an enthusiasm evidently shared by Travis Barker, Saweetie, Zendaya and Anne Hathway — has ventured beyond Valentino, continuing its rosy reign thanks in part to the trending ‘Barbiecore’ aesthetic.

A product of several factors including Y2K nostalgia (looking at you, Legally Blonde!) and Margot Robbie’s viral looks as she plays the eponymous leading doll in 2023’s Barbie, these moments have seemingly only fueled the flourishing of Fuschia fashion.

“​​The bright, bubbly, and bold shade is a welcome mood booster from the past two years amid the pandemic,” mused Grazia US’s Ty Gaskins. “Maybe that’s why we’re never going to tire of seeing the hot pink hue on the carpet. Style stars including Zendaya, Saweetie, Billy Porter and Nicola Peltz (to name just a few) have all rocked Valentino neon pink looks.”

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN, KYLIE JENNER, HAILEY BIEBER, ANNE HATHAWAY AMONG CELEBS STYLING THE 'BARBIECORE' AESTHETIC TREND — SHOP NOW

From handbags to shoes, here are eight products to help you hop on the pink trend — all from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

St. John Collection’s Ribbed Jersey Midi Sweater Dress is on sale, retailing for $416.90 (originally $595.00) at nordstrom.com.

Ugg’s Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper is on sale, retailing for $59.90 (originally $90) at nordstrom.com.

Bony Levy’s Gem Station Necklace is on sale, retailing for $599.65 (originally $895) at nordstrom.com.

Fendi’s 59mm Square Sunglasses is on sale, retailing for $319.99 (originally $490) at nordstrom.com.

Allsaints’ Kita Leather Shoulder/Crossbody Bag is on sale, retailing for $199.99 (originally $299) at nordstrom.com.

Monica Vander’s Siren Small Rose Quartz Drop Earrings are on sale, retailing for $197.65 (originally $295) at nordstrom.com.

Circus By Same Edelman’s Savanna Sandal is on sale, retailing for $49.99 (originally $90) at nordstrom.com.

St John Collection’s Women's Wool Sweater is on sale, retailing for $486.90 (originally $695.00) at nordstrom.com.

