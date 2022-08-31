Love Her Style! Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Jeans & Sneakers At Tennis-Themed Event

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

All you need is love … and a cute pair of sneakers!

Model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski was spotted acing her fashion game, attending a tennis-themed collection launch in New York City on Friday, August 26.

The swimsuit designer kept it chic and casual while attending a Rothy’s x evian event promoting their latest tennis-themed capsule collection in Radio Park. Rocking the brand’s signature white sneakers, Ratajkowski paired the kicks with a black scalloped crop top, baggy dark-wash jeans, and a square-shaped dark green shoulder bag.

The model’s day out comes amid rumors that the newly-single star is “secretly dating” actor Brad Pitt following her split with husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this summer, per an unnamed source.

"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party," the insider recently spilled. "They weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around."

Although at the time of their meeting, Pitt allegedly “respected” that Ratajkowski, who shares a one-year-old son with Bear McClard, was “off limits,” as she was “happily married,” it seems the Bullet Train actor decided to make a move shortly after her recent breakup.

"He asked her out, and she said yes,” the source explained. “She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"

Despite these pervasive whisperings, representatives for Pitt have denied this alleged romance.

