New Flames? Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski 'Secretly' Dating, But 'It's Still Very Early': Source
There may be a new Hollywood couple in town.
Brad Pitt and recently single Emily Ratajkowski are going to be taking the title of Hollywood's golden couple from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck following claims that the handsome hunk and supermodel are "secretly dating."
After it was reported last month that Ratajkowski pulled the plug on her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard following cheating rumors, Pitt seemed to have taken the opportunity to swoop in.
"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party," spilled a source. "They weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around."
"Obviously, she was off-limits back then," noted the insider, as Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in 2018 and even share 1-year-old son Sylvester. "She was happily married [to Sebastian Bear-McClard}, and Brad respected that."
However, now that Bear-McClard is seemingly no longer in the picture, Pitt made his move. "He asked her out, and she said yes. She's always though Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?" pointed out the insider.
Despite the insider's claims of a possible romance brewing, the Fight Club actor's rep denied the speculation.
If the romance rumors are true, it's safe to say having Ratajkowski by Pitt's side is a good distraction for the actor amid his nasty court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, which continues to go from bad to worse.
Despite Jolie filing for divorce in 2016, the former flames have been going back and forth over custody, as well as their Château Miraval winery, which the Maleficent star sold her shares of to a Russian oligarch without Pitt's consent.
As the two continue to fight tooth and nail against each other about everything under the sun, an insider pointed out the brunette beauty is "desperately trying to find something new" to take her A-lister ex down for.
Jolie most recently tried her hand at Pitt's demise by suing the FBI after they failed to file charges against him in connection with a physical altercation that allegedly occurred during a private flight in 2016. She requested that she be given access to documents pertaining to the FBI's investigation surrounding the alleged incident.
The FBI concluded in November 2017 that they would not be charging the Bullet Train actor.
The print edition of In Touch reported on Pitt and Ratajowksi's alleged brewing romance.