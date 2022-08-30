Emily Ratajkowski Gets Frisky At Bad Bunny Concert As Brad Pitt Romance Rumors Swirl

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be living her best life. Aside from being rumored to have sparked up a romance with one of Hollywood's finest Brad Pitt, the supermodel has been living it up with her gal pals.

Recently single Ratajkowski had herself a night on Sunday, August 28, as she attended Bad Bunny's concert at Yankee Stadium. Looking as divine as ever, she stepped out in her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. Ratajkowski paired the orange zebra print "Encinitas," which showed off her cleavage and small waist, with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with cowboy boots.