His Top Priority! Brad Pitt Wants Angelina Jolie To Be 'Happy & Healthy' Despite Heated Legal Battles

Despite Brad Pitt 's tense court battle with Angelina Jolie over their shared Château Miraval winery, more than anything, the Troy actor wants his estranged ex to be "happy and healthy."

The former couple bought the winery in 2008 and later tied the knot on the sprawling French property in 2014. However, following their 2016 split, Pitt sued his ex-wife after she allegedly sold off her shares in the booming business to a Russian oligarch without his permission.