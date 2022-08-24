His Top Priority! Brad Pitt Wants Angelina Jolie To Be 'Happy & Healthy' Despite Heated Legal Battles
Despite Brad Pitt 's tense court battle with Angelina Jolie over their shared Château Miraval winery, more than anything, the Troy actor wants his estranged ex to be "happy and healthy."
The former couple bought the winery in 2008 and later tied the knot on the sprawling French property in 2014. However, following their 2016 split, Pitt sued his ex-wife after she allegedly sold off her shares in the booming business to a Russian oligarch without his permission.
"Brad always dreamed of leaving Miraval to the children as part of the family legacy," an insider spilled, elaborating on Pitt's frustrations with the recent sale.
The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars have been in and out of court for years, hashing out everything from the custody of their children to business disagreements, but an insider spilled Pitt isn't "rooting against her, not personally, not professionally, not romantically."
"If she's happy, he's happy. Brad loved Angelina and he still cares about her," the source continued, adding the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead ultimately just wants her to be "happy and healthy and the best mother she can be for their children."
However, Jolie is said to be less than thrilled by how the media and fans have reacted to their high profile legal battles, noting "Angelina is angry that the public adores Brad so much when she feels he was very unkind to her."
As OK! previously reported, the Maleficent actress is "desperately trying to find something new" to take down her A-Lister ex-husband after the FBI failed to charge him with a crime connected with an alleged physical altercation that occurred on a 2016 flight.
Jolie's lawsuit claimed the actor had drunkenly "grabbed" her "by the head, shaking her" during a heated argument. When their children — they share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — frantically asked their mother if she was okay, the suite claimed Pitt shouted, "No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy."
As new details of the alleged domestic incident are released to the public, a friend close to Pitt explained the FBI is unlikely to ever reopen the case.
"The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here," the actor's pal said. "At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn’t bring any charges."
