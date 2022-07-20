Kendall Jenner & FWRD Launch Buyback Program So You Can Keep Up With Trending Designer Styles — Shop Now

"The more I work with the FWRD team, the more I learn just how deeply they understand their customers. The FWRD Buyback program is yet another way to show that they're always listening, and I'm thrilled that after years of their hard work perfecting the system, it has come to fruition," shared Jenner.

The high-end brand's launch of their proprietary resale program is not only groundbreaking for the world of sustainable and environmentally-friendly fashion, but such an amazing way to ensure you will always be up-to-date with the latest style trends!

By now, you are probably asking yourself "so, how does this circular fashion approach work exactly?"

All you need is your very own designer bag — in excellent condition, purchased within the year of 2022 — and you can trade it in for the hottest brand new styles!

BRING ON THE HEAT WITH THE HOTTEST TOP TRENDS FROM MIAMI SWIM WEEK 2022 — SHOP NOW

Sometimes, it can become so frustrating when you hop on a short-lived fashion trend that quickly becomes outdated. The FWRD Buyback program solves this problem by creating longevity through circular shopping.

What happens to your traded in bag once you give it back? It becomes available once again on FWRD's site for 25 to 50 percent off of its originally retail value. Its a win-win situation for everyone!

Want to stay up-to-date with the latest high-end fashion trends? OK! helps you shop our favorite designer bags you can use to begin your circular style journey with from FWRD below!