Bring On The Heat With The Hottest Top Trends From Miami Swim Week 2022 — Shop Now

Temperatures may be rising outside, but nothing can get hotter than the swimwear styles we saw models strut the runway in during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2022.

The exciting week featured fabulous fashion shows highlighting some of the most chic couture of the summer.

Celebrities continued to step out in style even off the runway — as the most gorgeous stars hit the Miami streets in stunning night-out ensembles.

Here's What We Saw At Miami Swim Week

Neon Orange

Barbiecore

Body Inclusivity

High-Rise Bottoms

Micro Bikinis

Keep scrolling to check out the top five swimwear trends of Miami Swim Week, and shop the hottest styles of the summer directly through our site below!