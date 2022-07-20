Bring On The Heat With The Hottest Top Trends From Miami Swim Week 2022 — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Temperatures may be rising outside, but nothing can get hotter than the swimwear styles we saw models strut the runway in during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2022.
The exciting week featured fabulous fashion shows highlighting some of the most chic couture of the summer.
Celebrities continued to step out in style even off the runway — as the most gorgeous stars hit the Miami streets in stunning night-out ensembles.
Here's What We Saw At Miami Swim Week
- Neon Orange
- Barbiecore
- Body Inclusivity
- High-Rise Bottoms
- Micro Bikinis
Keep scrolling to check out the top five swimwear trends of Miami Swim Week, and shop the hottest styles of the summer directly through our site below!
Neon Orange
Singer and songwriter Jessie James Decker nailed the neon orange color trend as she walked the runway to show off her latest launch of swimwear designs. Her selection of styles add a pinkish tint to the bright orange shade, which has also become increasing popular.
Barbiecore
The Barbiecore trend has completely taken over all summer fashion staples, and the all-pink aesthetic continues its streak with fun and fresh swimwear styles.
Body Inclusivity
Brands at Miami Swim Week made their mark this year with well-rounded runways and promoting swimwear for all shapes and sizes.
High-Leg Bottoms
Show off your curves as high-leg bikinis and one pieces are dominating the industry.
Nasty Gal's Broderie Underwire High Leg Bikini Set is on sale retailing for $24 (regularly $48) at nastygal.com.
Micro-Bikinis
Sexy meets swimwear in this 'itsy-bitsy' bikini trend.