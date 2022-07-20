OK Magazine
Bring On The Heat With The Hottest Top Trends From Miami Swim Week 2022 — Shop Now

miami swim week trends most popular shop feature
Source: Unsplash; Kittenish
By:

Jul. 20 2022, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

In this article

Temperatures may be rising outside, but nothing can get hotter than the swimwear styles we saw models strut the runway in during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2022.

The exciting week featured fabulous fashion shows highlighting some of the most chic couture of the summer.

Celebrities continued to step out in style even off the runway — as the most gorgeous stars hit the Miami streets in stunning night-out ensembles.

Here's What We Saw At Miami Swim Week

  • Neon Orange
  • Barbiecore
  • Body Inclusivity
  • High-Rise Bottoms
  • Micro Bikinis

Keep scrolling to check out the top five swimwear trends of Miami Swim Week, and shop the hottest styles of the summer directly through our site below!

Neon Orange

Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Singer and songwriter Jessie James Decker nailed the neon orange color trend as she walked the runway to show off her latest launch of swimwear designs. Her selection of styles add a pinkish tint to the bright orange shade, which has also become increasing popular.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER STYLES MATCHING BLUE SET AT MIAMI SWIM WEEK FOR KITTENISH FASHION SHOW — GET THE LOOK

miami swim week trends most popular shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Smocked Push Up High Cut Bikini retails for $13 at us.shein.com.

miami swim week trends most popular shop
Source: DSW

JLO Jennifer Lopez's Gracer Platform Sandal retails for $79.99 at dsw.com.

Barbiecore

The Barbiecore trend has completely taken over all summer fashion staples, and the all-pink aesthetic continues its streak with fun and fresh swimwear styles.

THINKING PINK: HOW TO ROCK 2022'S HOTTEST HUE FROM 'BARBIECORE' TO VALENTINO — SHOP NOW

miami swim week trends most popular shop
Source: Amazon

SweatyRocks' Triangle Bikini Set retails for $24.99 at amazon.com.

miami swim week trends most popular shop
Source: DSW

JLO Jennifer Lopez's Trecha Sandal retails for $39.99 at dsw.com.

Body Inclusivity

Brands at Miami Swim Week made their mark this year with well-rounded runways and promoting swimwear for all shapes and sizes.

miami swim week trends most popular shop
Source: Amazon

SUUKSESS' Wrap Bikini Set retails for $35.95 at amazon.com.

miami swim week trends most popular shop
Source: TA3 Swim

TA3 Swim's Lacey One Piece retails for $178 at ta3swim.com.

High-Leg Bottoms

Show off your curves as high-leg bikinis and one pieces are dominating the industry.

miami swim week trends most popular shop
Source: Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal's Broderie Underwire High Leg Bikini Set is on sale retailing for $24 (regularly $48) at nastygal.com.

miami swim week trends most popular shop
Source: Amazon

ZAFUL's Reversible One Piece retails for $23.99 at amazon.com.

Micro-Bikinis

Sexy meets swimwear in this 'itsy-bitsy' bikini trend.

miami swim week trends most popular shop
Source: Amazon

SHEIN's Colorblock Chain Micro Bikini Set retails for $22.99 at amazon.com.

miami swim week trends most popular shop
Source: Emmiol

Emmiol's Micro Halter Triangle Bikini Set retails for $17 at emmiol.com.

