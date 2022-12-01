Obsessed With Celebs? Give The Gift Of Celebrity-Loved Holiday Presents From Angela Kinsey, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Usher, More — Shop Now

When it comes to Kinsey and Baumgartner's partnership while working with Rocketbook, Kinsey exclusively tells OK!, "We were so excited to work with each other again! It was an absolute blast. I walked into his trailer and I got all the feels — we got to do that for nine years — and I said, 'Well, well, well...' and he said, 'Get out!' and right away we are doing bits. We laughed all day and we even got to reunite with some of our crew that also worked on this campaign," Kinsey beams with a smile.

"I have such joy in my heart for the time I had on The Office and for that chapter of my life. I will be a part of that world as long as it will have me." Kinsey says while holding her heart. "I love the show and I will always want to be close to it. I have such a fondness for it. I am just incredibly grateful, truly."

As for what's next for the paper expert? Her podcast is at the top of the list. "I am incredibly proud of the podcast ['Office Ladies'] I do with my co-star, Jenna Fischer, who is also my best friend in real life." The women watch an episode of The Office every week and reach out to the cast and crew to get the behind the scenes details. "We have some really big interviews coming up. In the new year we're going to have B.J. [Novak] on again, and Steve Carell is coming on. And we have a really fun surprise guest that I don't want to give away, but it'll be before the end of the year!" Kinsey exclusively lets OK! in on.

Rocketbook gets The Office and OK!'s stamp of approval as the best gift to give all The Office fans in your life — or anyone in need of a new way to take notes and save paper!