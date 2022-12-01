Obsessed With Celebs? Give The Gift Of Celebrity-Loved Holiday Presents From Angela Kinsey, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Usher, More — Shop Now
This holiday season, OK! is helping you give the gift celebrity obsessions — well, celebrity obsessed products that is. From digital notebooks to women's wellness trackers, we have it all for everyone on your holiday list (or for yourself, we won't judge).
Keep scrolling to shop Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Olivia Culpo, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Usher, Jenna Dewan, Jackson Rathbone, Oprah and Glamzilla's favorite products to gift as holiday presents!
Angela Kinsey & Brian Baumgartner's Favorite Reusable Smart Notebook: Rocketbook
Rocketbook is a clever, reusable and digital friendly notebook and planner, helping bridge the gap between writing on paper and having digital documents. Rocketbook's products look and act like your old school notebooks, but are able to be uploaded digitally, erased and reused — all on the same page! This paper saving brand (10,000 sheets of paper per person to be exact) has partnered with the most popular faces in the paper industry, Angela Kinsey and Brian Baumgartner from The Office. "I love Rocketbook!" Kinsey exclusively tells OK!.
Kinsey herself is a very tactile person so she loves the act of using a traditional notebook versus typing on a laptop, which is why Rocketbook is her go-to "cheat sheet" for her day to day to-do lists. "What's great is you still get to write things down, but the app you have on your phone is really easy to use — and if I'm telling you it's easy to use, it's easy to use," Kinsey jokes. "The minute you get it, you're using it. You just scan it, upload it and share it to Dropbox, email or whatever it is you need to do with it. It's really genius!"
Rocketbook's impressive functionality and easy to use system are Kinsey's top reasons for choosing Rocketbook. "It's also really affordable and it's a great holiday gift. The Rocketbook Mini starts at $16, and what's great about this gift is you can reuse it!" Kinsey explains. "I can't say enough great things about them. And my kids love the notebooks! I have to hide them from my kids because they all want them," she laughs.
Rocketbook's newest launch is here just in time for all your holiday gifting, featuring their New Rocketbook Pro — an ultramodern, tech-savvy reusable notebook built for the professional who likes to stay organized and on-trend. It has a hardcover made of vegan leather, an embedded NFC hotspot customizable with most phone apps, erasable Pro Pages and Page Packs that can be interchanged to make your Pro a notebook, planner and more.
When it comes to Kinsey and Baumgartner's partnership while working with Rocketbook, Kinsey exclusively tells OK!, "We were so excited to work with each other again! It was an absolute blast. I walked into his trailer and I got all the feels — we got to do that for nine years — and I said, 'Well, well, well...' and he said, 'Get out!' and right away we are doing bits. We laughed all day and we even got to reunite with some of our crew that also worked on this campaign," Kinsey beams with a smile.
"I have such joy in my heart for the time I had on The Office and for that chapter of my life. I will be a part of that world as long as it will have me." Kinsey says while holding her heart. "I love the show and I will always want to be close to it. I have such a fondness for it. I am just incredibly grateful, truly."
As for what's next for the paper expert? Her podcast is at the top of the list. "I am incredibly proud of the podcast ['Office Ladies'] I do with my co-star, Jenna Fischer, who is also my best friend in real life." The women watch an episode of The Office every week and reach out to the cast and crew to get the behind the scenes details. "We have some really big interviews coming up. In the new year we're going to have B.J. [Novak] on again, and Steve Carell is coming on. And we have a really fun surprise guest that I don't want to give away, but it'll be before the end of the year!" Kinsey exclusively lets OK! in on.
Rocketbook gets The Office and OK!'s stamp of approval as the best gift to give all The Office fans in your life — or anyone in need of a new way to take notes and save paper!
Olivia Culpo & Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Favorite Wellness Tracker: Bellabeat Ivy
The Bellabeat Ivy is not only Olivia Culpo and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's top recommended wellness tracker, but also ours here at OK!. With a beautiful stone-like design (that can double as a stylish bracelet), this women's wellness tracker is unlike any other product out there. Ivy is a "smart-wearable health tracker created exclusively for women to help them live fully in sync with their cycle, body and mind," as described by Bellabeat. "You can wear the Ivy to the gym or to the opera, from day to night, without missing a single beat."
One of OK!'s favorite features is the menstrual cycle tracker — designed by women for women. This bracelet was specifically engineered for the female body taking anatomic, mental, hormonal and physiological elements into account. Ivy monitors women's health and lifestyle habits and provides collected data through their mobile app. "It presents two types of data results for wearers," Bellabeat explained. "A Readiness Score for monitored health data which includes insights into body bio-response through tracking heart rate, respiratory rate, resting heart rate and cardiac coherence. A Wellness Score for monitored lifestyle data. It traces daily habits such as activity, sleep, hydration, and mindfulness."
Olivia Culpo has become a spokesperson for Bellabeat as a personal fan of their products. "I'm always looking for ways to up my health and wellness and hold me accountable, and the Bellabeat tracker Ivy is my absolute new obsession. It takes care of everything, and the fact that it tracks my cycle is another part that's just a game changer for me. If my Readiness Score is really low then I know I won't be able to take that really important meeting, maybe I need to take a break, and if it's really high, then I know I can do everything and pretty much conquer the world! You definitely want the Ivy tracker in your life, it's the health and wellness game changer you've been looking for!" the actress and fashion influencer raved.
Ivy also comes with a Coach that provides nutrition, fitness, meditation and wellness advice and guidance for each stage of your cycle based on Bellabeat's medical board and your body's needs. "I feel like the Ivy and having a new workout outfit definitely puts you in the mood to workout for the New Year," Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared, while highlighting the Ivy during Poosh's "Feeling Good for the Holidays Mailer" video last year.
We truly cannot recommend this product enough for any female in your life!
Usher, Jenna Dewan & Jackson Rathbone's Favorite 15 Minute Workout: FightCamp
FightCamp is a premium boxing workout — right from the comfort of your own home! With a full-size boxing bag, punch tracking technology and real-time stats, FightCamp is designed to motivate you to accomplish your fitness goals. When you purchase FightCamp, you get access to their world-class trainers with over 1,000 boxing, kickboxing and core workouts. Plus, it is backed by multiple celebrities — making it the perfect holiday gift for our OK! readers!
One of those celebs is Usher. As a fitness fanatic, the R&B singer always loved boxing but wasn't originally sold on the idea that FightCamp could provide effective, 15-minute workouts like they advertise. "FightCamp trainer Flo Master brought the equipment to Usher's home and suggested he try one workout just to test that it was possible," FightCamp shared. "And after 15 minutes, Usher said that he had never done that difficult of a workout in such a short amount of time and invested in the brand."
The boxing brand is also back by actress and dancer Jenna Dewan. "As a dancer I’ve always felt very connected to my body…but NOTHING (and I mean nothing..!) prepared me for the connection I built and grew with my body during pregnancy. I truly have never felt more strong and powerful than I did when I was pregnant with Evie and Callum..and making the time to workout and strengthen my body [with FightCamp] helps remind me what we WOMEN are capable of!" Dewan exclaimed.
Jackson Rathbone has also echoed praise for the fitness program. "Fight for what you love. Daily exercise increases your longevity, overall health, and mental wellness. Treat yourself to an exercise you ENJOY! I love boxing and FightCamp helps me keep in shape doing something I love," the actor said. "FightCamp is my jam right now. Just wanted to say, if you’re feeling down right now, it’s hard to motivate yourself to exercise, I get it. Do yourself a favor, and fight for your health. I’m on your team! Let’s do it!"
Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Favorite Meditation Tool: The Muse 2 Brain Sensing Headband
In "The 2022 Kardashian and Jenner Holiday Gift Guide," Kourtney Kardashian Barker chose Muse's Muse 2 brain sensing headband as her gift of choice for this year.
"I’ve been learning about brain health for the past few months and have been doing neurofeedback sessions twice a week. Since I started my neurofeedback sessions, I’ve been sleeping so deeply with really vivid dreams. This item is a really cool tool that allows you to get the benefits of neurofeedback at home by analyzing your brain waves to help you learn how to meditate better. I can’t wait for everyone I know to try it!" the Poosh founder shared with her readers.
The Muse 2 "translates your brain and body activity into weather sounds to guide you toward focused calm," as described by the brand. This multi-sensor meditation device works by helping you tune into your heart rate to optimize performance and learn how to use your breath to find calm and fight stress. You can also understand how your meditation posture can bring you physical relaxation and receive real-time brainwave feedback (EEG) in simple and easy-to-understand graphs and charts to teach you how to better focus your mind to build a consistent meditation practice.
This is the perfect gift for those who are into health and wellness and learning to improve their meditation practice!
Oprah's Favorite Activewear: Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging
If you haven't heard of Girlfriend Collective by now you need to keep reading! This athleisure and lifestyle brand is taking the market by storm with their eco-friendly and size inclusive approach to activewear. This year their Compressive Pocket Legging was raved about by none other than Oprah Winfrey.
"The husband-and-wife team behind Girlfriend Collective (Gayle, a huge fan, told me about them) is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XS to 6XL. The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted and 79 percent of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles," Oprah raved in her "Oprah's Favorite Things 2022" holiday gift guide.
Oprah's item of choice is a compressive, squat-proof, ultra-high rise compressive legging with two deep double side pockets that hold most smartphones — talk about having it all! Plus, they are soft yet sturdy with four-way stretch, designed for high-impact workouts. The Compressive Pocket Legging is perfect for any woman on-the-go who is looking for a new legging to not only work out in, but live in.
Glamzilla's Favorite Whitening Toothpaste: Colgate Optic White
Beauty guru Glamzilla swears by Colgate's Optic White Pro Series. With over 1.7M TikTok followers, Glamzilla aka Stephanie Valentine, is known for her viral must-try makeup hacks, no filter, no edits content and hot take product reviews. She recently teamed up with Optic White to "create a 'Signature Glamzilla Colgate Optic White Pro Series Look' and incorporates the highly-rated Colgate Optic White Pro Series into her beauty/self-care routine," Colgate shared.
The makeup artist told followers that she is a Colgate girl. "Always have been, always will be. I've been starting everyday with my Optic White Pro Series stain prevention toothpaste. It removes 15 years of stains when brushing twice daily for 2 weeks," Valentine explained. "It's formulated with 5% hydrogen peroxide — that's the highest level in an over-the-counter whitening toothpaste."
The whitening toothpaste is enamel-safe for daily use and has a minty fresh feel that helps keep your breath fresh after every brush. The anticavity fluoride toothpaste also helps protect against cavities. Colgate's Optic White Pro Series makes the perfect stocking stuffer for everyone, but especially for our fellow beauty lovers and TikTok followers!