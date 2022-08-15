How To Achieve Haley Bieber's Favorite High-Sock Trend — Shop The Iconic Shoe Styles

Hailey Bieber has been absolutely loving the high-sock and sneaker trend lately.

The model even hit Instagram on Sunday, August 14, with a collection of photos showcasing a variety out outfits Bieber has been sporting recently.

Among the luxe-looks including three different designer ensembles with one common theme — cuffed crew socks and shoes.

This model-off-duty aesthetic — which is also adored by Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other top celebrity models — is so easy to replicate, and is so comfy to wear!

Keep scrolling to check out how Hailey Bieber pieced together the stylish sock and shoe trend.