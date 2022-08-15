OK Magazine
How To Achieve Haley Bieber's Favorite High-Sock Trend — Shop The Iconic Shoe Styles

hailey bieber high sock style instagram outfits shop feature
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram
By:

Aug. 15 2022, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber has been absolutely loving the high-sock and sneaker trend lately.

The model even hit Instagram on Sunday, August 14, with a collection of photos showcasing a variety out outfits Bieber has been sporting recently.

Among the luxe-looks including three different designer ensembles with one common theme — cuffed crew socks and shoes.

This model-off-duty aesthetic — which is also adored by Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other top celebrity models — is so easy to replicate, and is so comfy to wear!

Keep scrolling to check out how Hailey Bieber pieced together the stylish sock and shoe trend.

hailey bieber high sock style instagram outfits shop
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The media personality looked adorably on-trend in Chanel Loafers and white folded over socks — which she chose to pair with a black Mirror Palais Daisy Dress, retailing for $545, and a Bottega Veneta Flap Shoulder Bag, retailing for $2,900.

hailey bieber high sock style instagram outfits shop
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The brunette bombshell stepped out in the highly popular Adidas Samba Vegan Shoes, retailing for $100, and chose to uniquely pair them with a dainty Nuvonu midi dress as she ate ice cream beneath the setting sun.

hailey bieber high sock style instagram outfits shop
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

This time Bieber went with a more edgy ensemble, while rocking the night in black Balenciaga Destroy Upper Chunky Trainers, retailing for $950 — and, of course, a pair of white crew socks. The aesthetic was completed with a Vintage Peachtree Road Race Tee, layered beneath and oversized black leather bomber jacker. The rest of the fire 'fit included an Eb Denim Wrap Mini Skirt, retailing for $230, and Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses.

It might be safe to say the brunette bombshell absolutely nailed this trend in every aesthetic realm of fashion.

Obssessed with Hailey Bieber's model-off-duty cuffed crew sock trend? OK! helps you shop the star's stylish kicks and trendy socks below!

hailey bieber high sock style instagram outfits shop
Source: Amazon

Gold Toe's Classic Cuff Sock 6-Pack is on sale retailing for $11.11 (regularly $20) at amazon.com.

hailey bieber high sock style instagram outfits shop
Source: H&M

H&M's Chunky Loafers retail for $39.99 at hm.com.

hailey bieber high sock style instagram outfits shop
Source: Adidas

Adidas' Samba Vegan Shoes retail for $100 at adidas.com.

hailey bieber high sock style instagram outfits shop
Source: Amazon

LUCKY STEP's Platform Chunky Walking Sneakers retail for $40.99 at amazon.com.

