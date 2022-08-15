How To Achieve Haley Bieber's Favorite High-Sock Trend — Shop The Iconic Shoe Styles
Hailey Bieber has been absolutely loving the high-sock and sneaker trend lately.
The model even hit Instagram on Sunday, August 14, with a collection of photos showcasing a variety out outfits Bieber has been sporting recently.
Among the luxe-looks including three different designer ensembles with one common theme — cuffed crew socks and shoes.
This model-off-duty aesthetic — which is also adored by Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other top celebrity models — is so easy to replicate, and is so comfy to wear!
HAILEY BIEBER SWEARS BY THIS VIRAL TIKTOK PRODUCT — SHOP NOW
Keep scrolling to check out how Hailey Bieber pieced together the stylish sock and shoe trend.
The media personality looked adorably on-trend in Chanel Loafers and white folded over socks — which she chose to pair with a black Mirror Palais Daisy Dress, retailing for $545, and a Bottega Veneta Flap Shoulder Bag, retailing for $2,900.
10 CLOSET ESSENTIALS YOU NEED IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE HAILEY BIEBER LEVEL STREET STYLE — SHOP NOW
The brunette bombshell stepped out in the highly popular Adidas Samba Vegan Shoes, retailing for $100, and chose to uniquely pair them with a dainty Nuvonu midi dress as she ate ice cream beneath the setting sun.
This time Bieber went with a more edgy ensemble, while rocking the night in black Balenciaga Destroy Upper Chunky Trainers, retailing for $950 — and, of course, a pair of white crew socks. The aesthetic was completed with a Vintage Peachtree Road Race Tee, layered beneath and oversized black leather bomber jacker. The rest of the fire 'fit included an Eb Denim Wrap Mini Skirt, retailing for $230, and Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses.
It might be safe to say the brunette bombshell absolutely nailed this trend in every aesthetic realm of fashion.
Obssessed with Hailey Bieber's model-off-duty cuffed crew sock trend? OK! helps you shop the star's stylish kicks and trendy socks below!