Five Times The Public Failed Jessica Simpson — Read Her Memoir

In 2009, the Dukes of Hazzard star was left heartbroken after an image of her began to circulate on magazine covers and social media, with everyone commenting on the artist's weight gain.

The photos from the event have been cemented into pop culture, and unfortunately, Simpson's self-perception. "I mean, it had to be a chili cook-off of all places," she shared in Open Book of her "mom jeans" incident. "I had always been in on the joke and that gave me power. Now that it was everybody else making it, I didn't think it was funny."

The reactions left the blonde beauty with a sense of body dysmorphia. "I no longer trusted the mirror," Simpson said. "With every reflection, every single pane of glass I passed, I took myself in quickly to try to catch myself, to see what the world apparently saw."