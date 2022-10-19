Jessica Simpson Sparks Outrage As Fans Beg Her To 'Eat A Cheeseburger' In Latest Photo
Jessica Simpson showed off some cute new boots in an Instagram post from Tuesday, October 18, but the one thing people focused on was her physique.
One person wrote, "I’m so curious. Is keeping your weight off torture? Seems like a lot of work. I assume no drinking…no carbs…." while another added, "please eat a cheeseburger
A third person declared, "Her body use to be so hot!! Nice an thic!!! Now all trash 🗑," while a fourth user exclaimed, "Your way too thin !!! I think your beautiful come on put on a few pounds 🙁."
Meanwhile, the photo, which shows off the blonde beauty's toned legs, also had several positive comments. One person wrote, "You look great don't change a thing!! ❤️," while another said, "Beautiful ❤️🔥🙌 love those boots !!!!!❤️."
The "With You" songstress recently lost a lot of weight, but she isn't letting the haters get to her.
"People really like to talk about me," she previously said. "I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it."
After shedding the pounds, Simpson declared, "I absolutely feel healthy, I feel like my old self before I had children. I feel younger. I have a lot more energy. I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for [daughters] Maxwell and Birdie."
This is hardly the first time fans have had to intervene. As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three previously underwent facial surgery — something people didn't think she needed.
"Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face.
One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."
A third person asked, "More plastic surgery, why.??? 😢 Smh."