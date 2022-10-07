Looking Purrfect! Jessica Simpson Stuns In Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Catsuit
Nobody does it like Jessica Simpson! The “Take My Breath Away” singer had us all gasping for air after she posed pretty in Kim Kardashian’s stunning SKIMS catsuit.
The 42-year-old’s celebrity stylist, Natalie Saidi, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 5, to share a photo of the two side by side as Simpson showcased her flattering figure in the skin tight shapewear.
The blonde and brunette duo both chucked up deuces in matching knee-high black boots.
The Simpson spruced up the cocoa colored one-piece with her own personalized accessories — including a silver chunky belt, a large turquoise beaded accent necklace, and a vintage-inspired sleeveless cardigan.
The peace sign-loving pair both wore their hair down with natural looking waves as they seemed to enjoy their time together at an outdoor grassy venue with tons of boho-styled blankets and pillows spread across the ground.
Simpson’s supportive friendship with Kardashian isn’t one sided. The reality star took to her own Instagram Story to share a gift from the “I Wanna Love You Forever” vocalist’s brand, Jessica Simpson Style.
The photo showcased an adorable matching engraved necklace set featuring both Kardashian and Chicago’s first names.
Khloé Kardashian even joined the uplifting love when she shared the same necklace set with her and True’s names on her social media account.
Kardashian and Simpson's sweet friendship has grown stronger over the years since their children attend the same school together.
The award-winning singer’s daughter Maxwell, 10, is best friends with Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North, 9, and even attended her iconic birthday bash earlier this year.
"CAMP NORTH was magic!" Simpson captioned adorable photos of Maxwell and the birthday girl. "Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin’ care of my little lady on her first 'camp sleep away' trip! I’m comin’ next time! 💚.”
SKIMS’ All-In-One Shine Square Neck Tank Onesie retails for $128 at skims.com.
