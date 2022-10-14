Jessica Simpson Boasts About Facial Treatment Despite Cosmetic Work Driving Wedge Between Her & Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson is embracing a new facial treatment.
The blonde babe offered a glimpse of her visit to Dr. Brian Kinney's office for the non-invasive facial treatment on Thursday, October 13. In the video posted to her Instagram page, she is seen lying down with Emface patches on her forehead and cheeks.
Seemingly trying it out for the first time, Simpson appears shocked as the treatment was activated. While smiling and laughing as she talked to people off-camera, Simpson says, "I get it," before gushing about getting kissed by Emface "just all over."
"Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney @BTLAesthetics," she captioned the video with, "#Emface #EmfacePartner #EmfaceTheNation #NeedleFree."
Emface is a treatment that "targets muscles and skin simultaneously to tighten, lift, and tone the face and helps restore the facial contours all without pain, downtime or the use of needles," according to one cosmetic & laser surgery website.
Though Simpson seems open to new and advanced treatments, her husband, Eric Johnson, has previously expressed concern over his wife's apparent obsession with her looks.
"Jessica is preoccupied with plastic surgery, and it’s putting a real strain on things with Eric," dished the source to OK!. "They love each other dearly, but it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. There’s a lot of fighting."
Simpson — who has continued to shock fans with her larger-than-life lip size — laughing off Johnson's upset hasn't made anything better between the two. "Eric can’t stand lip injections, and he’s begged his wife to stop getting them, but she just brushes him off. She doesn’t seem to realize how serious he is," the insider added. "It’s actually driving a big wedge between them."
Despite standing by Simpson's side as she worked to get sober after struggling with substance abuse, allowing her to be more present in their kids' lives, the source claimed Johnson still feels the clothing designer is living a double life.