Celebrate National Bikini Day By Hopping On The Hottest Kardashian-Approved Swimwear Trends Of The Summer — Shop Now
What better way to celebrate National Bikini Day than to drool over some Kardashian swimsuit selfies?
With July 4th bringing summertime fun but simply not enough hours under the sun, you may find yourself already planning your next beach trip or day dreaming about laying out by the pool. What better way to do so than to shop for new swimwear for your next sun bathing opportunity?
In honor of the summer heat and today commemorating the hottest fashion statement of the summer, OK! has curated the top 10 swimwear trends of summer 2022 — and Kardashian-Jenner entourage has absolutely nailed every one.
Keep scrolling to check out the most popular bathing suit styles of the season and shop Kardashian-inspired favorites directly through our site below!
Metallic
Add some shine to your summer style with metallic bikinis adored by the one and only Kim Kardashian. In fact, the socialite recently showed off her very own Skims Swim sold-out design in a jaw-dropping Instagram selfie.
Cutouts
After spiking in popularity following Season 2 of Euphoria, cutout designs are totally trending for this summer's swimwear selections.
BB Exclusive's Solana Red Stripe One Shoulder One Piece retails for $59.99 at beginningboutique.com.
Long Sleeves and Tees
Although Kendall Jenner can pull off anything, long sleeve swimwear gives off the surfer aesthetic we all strive for when spending the day at the beach. Plus, the design styles perfectly for a photoshoot in the sand!
Neons
Brighter colors are always a go-to during the summer season. Neon swimwear will enhance your tan and show off your flattering figure.
One Piece
One piece bathing suits are essential to have in your swimwear drawer. Not only have they become increasingly trendy, but the style is a life saver when you want to feel a little more secure and covered.
Ribbed
Ribbed designs are back again for another season, proving to be the perfect staple for summer swimwear.
Strappy
Strappy swimwear is extremely popular this season, and Kourtney Kardashian was seemingly ahead of the trend when she hit Instagram in January with this hot mirror selfie from Italy last August.
Underwire
For a more sexy style, alluring underwire will have heads turning this summer.
High-Waisted
Even Khloe Kardashian has hopped on the high-waisted bikini trend. Providing us with another life-saving style, high-waisted swimsuits are so flattering on your lovable curves.
Ruching
Ruching designs are versatile and flattering! Trending in fun and flirty tops and now swimwear, this style allows suits to be worn in so many different ways — so you can choose what looks best on you!