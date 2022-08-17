Kim Kardashian's Beats Fit Pro Earbud Collab Is Selling Out Fast — Shop From Amazon Before It's Too Late

Stunning celebrity Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Beats by Dre to launch a line of aesthetically pleasing wireless earbuds.

The neutral-toned headphones feature the star's signature nude-shaded color palette. Matching the SKIMS founder's iconic collection of athleisure attire, the unique collaboration is sure to step up your style.

Beats Fit Pro's Kim K Special Edition collection retails for $199.99 and debuts one-of-a-kind skin-toned shades of Moon, Dune and Earth. The neutral-colored variety of styles is meant to provide a minimalistic twist to the sought-after tech accessory.

