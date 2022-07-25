Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swimwear Line Announces Restock Of Best-Selling Bathing Suits — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The most sizzling-hot styles from SKIMS Swim are back in stock for the second half of summer — and we could not be happier.

Kim Kardashian's signature shapewear and clothing brand made the exciting announcement through Instagram on Monday, July 25, with the stunning styles becoming available for purchase on Thursday, July 28.

News of the restock was launched through a campaign featuring next-generation icons Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey.

“I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun,” shared Jackson.

