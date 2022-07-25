Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swimwear Line Announces Restock Of Best-Selling Bathing Suits — Shop Now
The most sizzling-hot styles from SKIMS Swim are back in stock for the second half of summer — and we could not be happier.
Kim Kardashian's signature shapewear and clothing brand made the exciting announcement through Instagram on Monday, July 25, with the stunning styles becoming available for purchase on Thursday, July 28.
News of the restock was launched through a campaign featuring next-generation icons Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey.
“I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun,” shared Jackson.
The collaborative campaign's Los Angeles pool party theme strives to capture both popular culture couture and trendsetting fashion.
With fresh, limited-edition colors — including the hot pink "Barbiecore" aesthetic shade — brand new styles and a restock of all of SKIMS Swim's best selling sold out one pieces, coverups and bikinis, this latest launch is not something you want to miss.
“I’m so thrilled to be a part of the new SKIMS Swim campaign! I’m obsessed with the new collection - from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way. I couldn’t be more excited to work with them,” shared Poarch.
The TikTok star has become an international icon through the popular social media app, so one could only imagine her excitement to partner with a Kardashian brand.
Closing out the trio of the campaign's stars is a fan-favorite from the Netflix series Outer Banks.
“SKIMS is known for their iconic campaigns, so to be a part of the latest one for Swim was so exciting! I’m a huge fan of the brand and this collection is so fun, I’ll be wearing it all Summer long,” said Bailey.
Based on past swimwear launches from the brand, this line of styles are sure to sell out fast. Luckily, you can join the waitlist for the soon-to-come designs to ensure you are the first to shop the release on Thursday.
Obsessed with SKIMS Swim's iconic campaign announcement?